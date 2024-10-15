Zone·ify Expands FAST Channel Lineup With 5-Minute Crafts® and 123 Go

The app will offer content from TheSoul Publishing with 180M+ cross-platform subscribers

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zone·tv today announced that its premier Free, Ad-Supported Television (FAST) app zone·ify will now feature 5-Minute Craftsand 123 Go!, two of TheSoul Publishing’s most popular brands. 5-Minute Craftsis the most-watched DIY digital brand in the world with more than 400 million social media subscribers. 123 Go! brings lighthearted teen content to hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide.“TheSoul Publishing’s content brings a zest for life to zone·ify viewers,” said Doug Edwards, President of Zone·tv. “Their fun and trendy content adds even more depth to the myriad content that zone·ify users already enjoy.”“Zone·ify is a perfect platform for the 5-Minute Craftsand 123 Go! audiences,” said Jonathan Shrank, TheSoul Publishing’s Director of Distribution and Streaming Content Partnerships. “The fully customizable app means that viewers will have a new amazing way to find, watch, and share our shows with their families and friends.”Zone·ify users can access all of the content on the zone·ify home screen and program guide, today.“Zone·ify has become known for delivering breadth and depth of content for our audiences,” added Edwards. “Our partnership with TheSoul Publishing is another example of our commitment in curating the finest content on our fast-growing free streaming TV service in North America.”About zone·tv™Zone·tv bridges the gap between technology and engaging programming with its innovative technology solution offering a best-in-class, convenient and highly personalized viewer experience. The zone·tv™ Studio suite of tools allows any video service provider to create personalized thematic channels with their own content. Zone·tv uses its own zone·tv Studio tools to create the zone·ify multi-channel video service – an unprecedented linear-like viewing experience, powered by A.I. Its proprietary software architecture combined with an 8,000+ hour content library has powered the company’s monumental growth.Its diverse programming can be seen on cable TV, Mobile, Web and connected devices including, Comcast Xfinity, U-Verse, Cox Contour box, XUMO box, Rogers Ignite TV, Videotron, iOS Mobile, Android Mobile, FireTV, Roku, AndroidTV, and others.The company has offices in Toronto, Canada, and Northwood, OhioGet zone·ify directly on the App Stores or online at www.zoneify.tv About TheSoul PublishingTheSoul Publishing is the world’s leading digital studio that produces engaging, positive, and original content for a global audience. With a creative team based in more than 70 countries and six continents, TheSoul Publishing showcases entertaining brands in 21 languages, which are distributed through a social media-driven cross-platform network.TheSoul Publishing’s award-winning portfolio offers a wide range of enjoyable content, including cutting-edge 3D technology, stop-motion production, live-action videos, music, craft projects, and vibrant animation, across its universe of well-known channels, including the world’s number one DIY brand, 5-Minute Crafts, Bright Side, 123 GO!,Avocado Couple, La La Life, Teen-Z, Baby Zoo, Slick Slime Sam, and Polar.Founded in 2016, TheSoul Publishing is headquartered in Cyprus with production studios and offices in Europe and the U.S. For more information, please visit https://www.thesoul-publishing.com/ All zone·tv press inquiries should be directed to:Zone·tv Media Relations

