Governor issues statement on the passing of Rep. Dona Irwin

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement Thursday on the passing of former New Mexico Representative Dona Irwin, who served District 32 and the people of Deming with dedication and strength for 18 years:

“I had the privilege of working alongside Dona Irwin for many years, and I will always remember her as a stalwart advocate for New Mexico’s children, families, and rural communities. She was especially skilled at connecting our agricultural heritage with educational opportunities, especially through her work with the Cooperative Extension Service. Dona understood the vital connection between agriculture, our land-grant, university families, and programs like 4-H that support the next generation.

Rep. Irwin’s contributions to New Mexico extended far beyond that. Long before universal meals and healthy cooking became national priorities, Dona was ahead of her time, working to bring healthy meals and community gardens to senior centers across rural New Mexico. Her visionary leadership improved the lives of so many in our state.

Above all, when Dona gave you her word, she kept it. She embodied integrity and strength in everything she did. My deepest condolences go to her children, Craig and Janet, her grandchildren, and her entire family. Dona’s legacy will live on through the many lives she touched.”

Irwin represented Deming and New Mexico’s House District 32 from 1999 to 2017, serving her district with determination and dedication.