ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Oct. 11-14) - Phoenix Area
PHOENIX – Improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions along sections of Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Oct. 11-14), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Closures of Interstate 10, US 60 and Loop 101 are scheduled and Interstate 17 will be narrowed during mostly overnight hours in north Phoenix. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while weekend work is taking place on these freeways:
- Eastbound I-10 closed between State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) and Ray Road 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 14) for paving and bridge work as part of the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The southbound I-17 ramp to eastbound I-10 at the “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport also closed. Southbound SR 143 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. Also: Westbound I-10 ramps to eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and northbound SR 143 both closed. Detours: Drivers can consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in the Chandler area to reach eastbound I-10 beyond the closure. Travelers on I-10 in the West Valley can consider using southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to avoid the closure. Note: Most ramp closures will start at 8 p.m. Friday. Additional Detour Note: While the westbound I-10 ramps to eastbound US 60 and northbound SR 143 are closed, consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to reach eastbound US 60 or to reach eastbound Loop 202 in Tempe.
- Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 14) for bridge and sign work. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Country Club Drive, Alma School Road and Dobson Road closed. Detour: Consider using northbound Loop 101 to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach Sky Harbor Airport and the downtown Phoenix area. Note: Most ramp closures will start at 8 p.m. Friday. Learn more at I10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between I-10 and Thunderbird Road in the West Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 12) for pavement sealing. Detour: Consider using northbound 91st or 99th avenues. Note: Crews plan to reopen northbound Loop 101 in sections as the work progresses on Saturday.
- Southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between Thunderbird Road and I-10 from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 13) for pavement sealing. Detour: Consider using southbound 91st or 99th avenues. Note: Crews plan to reopen southbound Loop 101 in sections as the work progresses on Sunday.
- Southbound I-17 narrowed to one lane (left lane open) during mostly overnight hours between SR 74/Carefree Highway and Loop 303 from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 12); from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 13); and from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 14) for pavement improvements. Southbound I-17 on- or off-ramps at Dove Valley Road and Loop 303 closed at times while the mostly overnight work is taking place. Allow extra travel time.
- Northbound I-17 narrowed to one lane (right lane open) during mostly overnight hours between Jomax Road and Loop 303 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights (Oct. 11-13) for pavement improvements. Allow extra travel time.
Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Most projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.
