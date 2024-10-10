ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Oct. 11-14) - Phoenix Area

Eastbound I-10 closed

between State Route 143

(Hohokam Expressway)

and Ray Road 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday

(Oct. 14) for paving and bridge work as part of the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The southbound I-17 ramp to eastbound I-10 at the “Split” interchange

near Sky Harbor Airport

also closed

.

Southbound SR 143 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed

.

Also

:

Westbound I-10 ramps to eastbound US 60

(Superstition Freeway)

and

northbound SR 143 both closed

.

Detours

: Drivers can consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in the Chandler area to reach eastbound I-10 beyond the closure. Travelers on I-10 in the West Valley can consider using southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to avoid the closure.

Note

:

Most ramp closures will start at 8 p.m. Friday

.

Additional Detour Note

:

While the westbound I-10 ramps to eastbound US 60 and northbound SR 143 are closed