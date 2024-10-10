Agere Automotive Welcomes Steve Kingma As Strategic Leader for Mergers And Acquisitions

Agere Automotive Corporate Logo Steve Kingman - Mergers & Acquisition

Company Continues to Expand Leadership Team with a Focus on Growth in the Luxury Automotive Sector

We are thrilled to welcome Steve, his experience in mergers and acquisitions will be instrumental as we continue to expand our footprint and deliver innovative solutions in the automotive industry” — Kjell Schei, Founder & CEO

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agere Automotive https://agereautomotive.com is excited to announce the addition of Steve Kingma to its leadership team, bringing with him a wealth of experience in strategic leadership, executive management and financial oversight. Kingma's appointment represents a crucial advancement in Agere Automotive's strategy to drive growth through acquisitions within the luxury automobile market.Named after the Latin verb "to drive," Agere Automotive distinguishes itself with an innovative approach to acquiring luxury automotive dealerships, specifically focusing on single rooftop owners of Porsche, BMW, Land Rover, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz dealerships. Unlike competitors who often prioritize immediate integration and restructuring, Agere Automotive’s strategy centers on preserving the unique culture, relationships, and operational dynamics of the dealerships it acquires.Kingma is a seasoned executive with a distinguished career in assessing and executing strategic mergers and acquisitions. With proven past success propelling companies to rapid growth and restructure mid-size companies for long-term success makes him a key player in Agere Automotive’s ambitious growth plans. With a background that includes serving as CFO for two public companies, Kingma’s expertise spans multiple industries, including Technology, Transportation and Logistics, Consumer Products, Manufacturing, and Retail."We are thrilled to welcome Steve to Agere Automotive," said Kjell Schei, Founder & CEO of Agere Automotive. "His extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, along with his strategic vision and leadership, will be instrumental as we continue to expand our footprint and deliver innovative solutions in the automotive industry." Kingma’s appointment underscores Agere Automotive’s commitment to enhancing its leadership team with top-tier talent to drive the company’s growth through strategic initiatives.About Agere AutomotiveAgere Automotive is a leader in luxury automotive dealership acquisitions and known for its innovative and personalized approach. Founded by experienced dealership owners, Agere Automotive is committed to enhancing the sale process for dealership owners.

