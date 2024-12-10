Agere Automotive Appoints Charlie Carter As General Counsel And Corporate Secretary

Agere Automotive Corporate Logo Charlie Carter General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Company Strengthens Leadership Team To Accelerate Growth In The Luxury Automotive Market

Charlie’s expertise will be instrumental as Agere Automotive continues to refine its strategy, preserving the unique culture, relationships, and operational dynamics of the dealerships we acquire” — Kjell Schei, Founder and CEO of Agere Automotive

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agere Automotive is pleased to announce the appointment of Charlie Carter as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Carter brings over 30 years of extensive legal and corporate experience to the executive leadership team, where he will provide strategic legal oversight, enhance corporate governance, and help advance Agere’s mission of driving innovation in the automotive dealership acquisition sector. Since 2020, Carter has led The Carter Group, a firm specializing in legal and advisory services for high-growth companies, entrepreneurs, executives, boards of directors, and investors. Over his career, Carter has provided legal counsel to hundreds of companies, advising them on complex financing and acquisition transactions. Charlie also has significant experience advising board of directors, and serving as a board director. “Charlie’s expertise and leadership will be instrumental as Agere Automotive continues to refine its strategy, preserving the unique culture, relationships, and operational dynamics of the dealerships we acquire,” said Kjell Schei, Founder and CEO of Agere Automotive.In his role as General Counsel, Carter will oversee all legal matters, including regulatory compliance, acquisition and commercial agreement negotiations, and litigation management. As Corporate Secretary, he will ensure that the company’s corporate governance practices adhere to the highest standards. “I am thrilled to join Agere Automotive at such an exciting time,” said Carter. “The company’s commitment to innovation and sustainable growth is truly inspiring, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success.” This strategic addition underscores Agere Automotive’s dedication to building a world-class leadership team as it drives growth and leadership in the luxury automotive sector.About Agere AutomotiveAgere Automotive is a leader in luxury automotive dealership acquisitions, known for its innovative and personalized approach. Founded by experienced dealership owners, Agere Automotive is committed to enhancing the sale process for owners and delivering exceptional service to customers.

