Attorney General Bird Congratulates Assistant Attorney General Matthew Schuling on Appointment as District Associate Judge

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today released the following statement celebrating Assistant Attorney General Matthew Schuling’s appointment as a district associate judge in Judicial District 4: “I am excited for Assistant Attorney General Matthew Schuling on his appointment as a district associate judge in Judicial District 4. Matthew is a talented attorney with vast legal knowledge and a heart for public service. He has been a valuable asset to our team, and I know that he will continue to serve the state of Iowa well in his new role.” ### For More Information: Alyssa Brouillet | Communications Director 515-823-9112 alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov

