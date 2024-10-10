Submit Release
TDOT Needs Assistance Contacting Property Owners

Thursday, October 10, 2024 | 03:46pm

Right-of-Entry form sent is NOT a scam.

KNOXVILLE - The Tennessee Department of Transportation is contacting property owners along state routes impacted by flooding to gain right-of-way access during the rebuilding process. 

We’ve heard some property owners in East Tennessee are concerned about a form they may have received. This is not a scam. TDOT is contacting property owners to gain temporary right-of-entry access to repair and reconstruct impacted state routes in their existing location. We need permission to be on your property as crews repair or rebuild roads.

If you own property along the highlighted State Routes impacted by Helene, TDOT needs to speak with you. Property owners can contact TDOT by emailing TDOT.HeleneResponse@tn.gov or by calling 833-TDOTFIX (836-8349) and following the voice prompts.

Property Map

Helene Recovery Information and Right-of-Entry FAQs

