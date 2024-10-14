Dr. Cherise M. Dyal Recognized As A 2024 NJ Top Doc

Dr. Cherise M. Dyal

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Cherise M. Dyal of Advanced Orthopaedic Associates Of North Jersey, LLC based on merit for 2024.

WAYNE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Board certified orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Cherise M. Dyal has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs based on merit for 2024. Dr. Dyal, renowned for her expertise in orthopedic surgery, also holds board certification in Obesity Medicine and is a distinguished Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.Dr. Dyal's academic journey began with earning her B.A. with honors from Harvard University in 1985. She continued her education at Yale University School of Medicine, graduating in 1989 and earning membership in the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society. Following her academic achievements, Dr. Dyal completed her Orthopedic Surgery Residency at Columbia Presbyterian's New York Orthopedic Hospital in 1994, followed by a Fellowship in Foot and Ankle Surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in 1995.Dr. Dyal's professional career is equally impressive. She served as an Attending Orthopedic Surgeon and Chief of the Foot and Ankle Division in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Montefiore Medical Center until 2000. Since then, she has been a vital part of the team at Advanced Orthopaedic Associates of North Jersey.In addition to her NJ Top Docs recognition, Dr. Dyal has been named one of "America's Top Orthopedists" and is featured in the Castle Connolly Guide's "How to Find the Best Doctors: New York Metro Area" for her work in orthopedic surgery.For more information about NJ Top Doc Dr. Cherise M. Dyal, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/dr-cherise-dyal/

