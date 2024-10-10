Howard Hughes Earns Top Ranking by GRESB for Proven Commitment to Sustainability and Industry Leadership Across National Portfolio

Company’s Latest Communities Report Details Commitment to Responsible Development

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HHH) announced today it has once again earned the top ranking in its peer group of Americas Diversified Listed real estate companies by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB). The ranking is part of the 2024 GRESB Real Estate Assessment's Standing Investments Benchmark. The comprehensive actions that helped secure these rankings are detailed in the company’s recent Communities Report and reinforce advancements made across the national portfolio of acclaimed Howard Hughes communities.



Each year, GRESB assesses and benchmarks the performance of assets worldwide, providing clarity and insights to financial markets on complex sustainability topics. The assessments are aligned with international reporting frameworks, goals, and emerging regulations and rankings are determined based on a combination of performance indicators, including risk management, energy consumption, water use, and stakeholder engagement.

“Howard Hughes is committed to building communities that provide an exceptional quality of life deeply rooted in a respect for our natural environment,” said David O'Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of Howard Hughes. “The recent recognition by GRESB is a powerful endorsement of our strategy, our commitment to responsible development, and our work to date.”

Earlier this year, Howard Hughes joined a select group of real estate companies, leading the industry as they received validation of near-term emissions reduction targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the company received validation for three separate near-term targets, committing to reduce Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 emissions across its business segments. The targets are aligned with the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5°C and will guide the company’s decarbonization efforts across all strategic developments, operating assets, and regions. This validation underscores a thoughtful, informed approach to sustainability that, along with its recent GRESB score, continues to set Howard Hughes apart in the industry.

“Howard Hughes is dedicated to finding new ways to innovate, manage, and benchmark our performance as we accelerate progress,” Gautami Palanki, Senior Vice President of Sustainability Strategy of Howard Hughes, added. “From 2022 to 2023, we reduced water intensity by more than 25% and energy-related emissions by more than 20% across the Howard Hughes portfolio. Our recent GRESB ranking and SBTi’s validation of our emissions targets are important new milestones on our journey as we continue to improve efficiency throughout the portfolio.”

Details related to Howard Hughes’ commitment to sustainability can be found here in the Company’s 2023 Communities Report.

About Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including Downtown Columbia® in Maryland; The Woodlands®, Bridgeland® and The Woodlands Hills® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin® in Las Vegas; Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi; and Teravalis™ in the Greater Phoenix, Arizona area. The Howard Hughes portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHH. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements accompanied by words such as "will," "believe," "expect," "enables," "realize," "plan," "intend," "assume," "transform" and other words of similar expression, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth as risk factors in filings made by Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly and Annual Reports. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Media Contact

Cristina Carlson, 646-822-6910

SVP, Head of Corporate Communications, Howard Hughes

cristina.carlson@howardhughes.com

Investor Relations Contact

Eric Holcomb, 281-475-2144

SVP, Investor Relations

eric.holcomb@howardhughes.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.