One Trading announces the launch of its perpetual futures trading venue for institutional clients

One Trading launches the first MiFID II-regulated trading venue for perpetual futures in the EU, making it the first regulated derivatives exchange in Europe accessible to both institutional and eligible retail clients

Eligible retail participation to be enabled in the coming weeks

AMSTERDAM, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Trading, a leading European digital-asset exchange, today announces the launch of its regulated perpetual futures trading venue for institutional investors. With this launch, One Trading becomes the only MiFID II-regulated crypto perpetual futures trading venue in the EU and the first fully regulated, cash-settled perpetual futures platform in Europe.

One Trading’s platform is the first to offer BTC/EUR and ETH/EUR perpetual futures trading pairs in the EU. Holding an OTF (Organised Trading Facility) licence from the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) enables One Trading to revolutionize the trading of derivatives and bring crypto futures onshore in the EU.

The platform is the first globally to offer real-time settlement of all derivative positions 24/7, with a sub-1-minute settlement time. As the fastest trading venue in the world, it processes over 1 million orders per second and has public execution latencies of less than 70 microseconds, while maintaining seamless horizontal scalability without performance degradation. As the only regulated exchange that integrates derivatives product creation and trading without the need for external clearing, One Trading challenges existing financial market infrastructure as the first to eliminate costly post-trade processes in favour of a clear, safe, and robust structure.

Prior to the launch, One Trading conducted an extensive testing phase. Now, a number of market participants are live on the platform providing liquidity.

In the coming weeks One Trading will announce the expansion of its platform to eligible retail clients too.

Commenting on the announcement, CEO Joshua Barraclough stated: “The launch of our perpetual futures platform is a major milestone in our three-year journey. From the start, our goal has been to simplify trading by making markets more accessible, transparent, and cost-effective. Today, we are delivering on that vision with the launch of a fully regulated, vertically integrated onshore exchange for perpetual futures. Customers will no longer need to pay vast fees in margin to get access to leverage, trade CFDs or need to trade on unregulated offshore venues.”

One Trading is a European digital asset exchange headquartered in the Netherlands and the first perpetual futures trading venue in the EU. The company is committed to providing a secure, fast, and scalable platform for trading crypto-assets and derivatives. With a focus on innovation and regulatory compliance, One Trading aims to set new standards in the industry and offer unparalleled services to its customers.

