Axi Attends the 2025 Invest Cuffs, Showcases Their Products and Services

SYDNEY, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading online FX and CFD broker Axi participated in the 2025 Invest Cuffs conference, which took place on March 28-29, 2025, at the ICE Kraków Congress Center, in Kraków, Poland.

Event attendees had the opportunity to explore the Axi brand, and their products and services, learn more about their yearslong partnership with Premier League Champions, Man City, as well as win exciting prizes and snap exclusive photos with Man City’s Premier League memorabilia and the club’s mascot, brought in especially for the event.

Santiago Vazquez-Munoz, Regional Head, UK, Europe, and LatAm at Axi, shared his excitement for the event, “We extend our appreciation to the event organisers for a seamless conference experience, and to all event attendees who visited our booth to meet with our team. Our pledge has remained unchanged over the years: to provide our clients with the ultimate edge to maximise every trading opportunity. We were thrilled to showcase Axi’s exceptional trading conditions to those in attendance and demonstrate how they can sharpen their trading performance with us.”

Further to the long-standing partnership with Premier League club, Manchester City FC, the broker also partners with LaLiga club, Girona FC, Brazilian club, Esporte Clube Bahia, and named England international John Stones as their Brand Ambassador in 2023. In 2024, the broker was recognised with the ‘Most Reliable Broker - Europe’ award at the 2024 Global Forex Awards, emphasising the broker’s commitment to transparency in the trading industry.

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading company, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

