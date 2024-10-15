Tami Stackelhouse Celebrates 15 Years of Transformative Health Coaching and Brings #1 Fibromyalgia Podcast to YouTube

Tami Stackelhouse, author of "The Fibromyalgia Coach"

Leading Fibromyalgia Wellness Expert Celebrates 15th Anniversary by Bringing Popular Podcast to YouTube

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tami Stackelhouse, Master Certified Fibromyalgia Coach® and founder of the International Fibromyalgia Coaching Institute is thrilled to celebrate her 15th Anniversary as a health coach and the 10th Anniversary of her institute, which has been life-changing for fibromyalgia patients worldwide. As part of the celebrations, Tami is excited to announce that she is also bringing her popular show, the ”Fibromyalgia Podcast®”, to YouTube this October, further expanding her reach in educating and empowering those living with this chronic condition.

Stackelhouse says, “I’ve dedicated my life to empowering fibromyalgia patients to take back control of their lives. I believe that with the right support and knowledge, anyone can break free from the limitations imposed by their condition. It’s not just about managing symptoms; it’s about reclaiming joy and purpose in life. You can have a great life, even with fibromyalgia.”

Over the past 15 years, Tami has dedicated herself to helping hundreds of thousands of patients reclaim control of their health and well-being. Her innovative Fibromyalgia Wellness Framework™ has not only guided her own journey from disability to remission but has also transformed the lives of many others.

The longest-running show entirely dedicated to the topic of fibromyalgia, the “Fibromyalgia Podcast®” has amassed over 635,000 downloads and is currently the #1 podcast for fibromyalgia. Tami’s podcast—available via audio on podcasting platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify—continues to be a vital resource, delivering hope and healing to listeners. The upcoming YouTube launch, featuring video interviews, will provide an additional platform for education, sponsorship opportunities, and community engagement.

She says, “The Fibromyalgia Podcast® is a vital platform for sharing stories, strategies, and support. It’s a space where patients can find connection and hope, knowing they’re not alone in their journey. Most importantly, it’s a place to find answers and new ways to feel better. I’m thrilled to bring this message to YouTube, reaching even more individuals needing support.”

As Tami heads into her 10th year since the inception of her first training program, she is focused on empowering future coaches through her Certified Fibromyalgia Coach® and Certified Fibromyalgia Advisor® programs. Graduates of these programs have reported significant improvements in their symptoms after completing their training.

“The need for fibromyalgia-informed coaches is critical,” says Tami. “Many healthcare professionals lack the training necessary to support fibromyalgia patients with effective and efficient treatments. Our trained coaches fill this gap, providing the guidance that patients desperately need.”

Tami aims to raise awareness about fibromyalgia, a condition affecting one in 13 women, and to combat the stigma that often surrounds it. She emphasizes that fibromyalgia is not a psychosomatic illness but a legitimate health concern that requires informed care and support.

She adds, “Education is key to transforming lives. Fibromyalgia affects millions, yet many still go undiagnosed or untreated. By training informed coaches, we create a network of support that not only helps patients manage their symptoms but also fosters a community of understanding and hope.”

Tami invites fibromyalgia patients and aspiring coaches to join her on this journey.

For those looking to improve their lives or seeking to become certified coaches, visit FibromyalgiaCoachingInstitute.com and FibromyalgiaPodcast.com for more information.

Watch the “Fibromyalgia Podcast®” on YouTube at YouTube.com/@fibromyalgiawellness.

About Tami Stackelhouse

Tami Stackelhouse is an award-winning author, founder of the International Fibromyalgia Coaching Institute, and executive producer of the fibromyalgia documentary, “INVISIBLE.” She is passionate about helping fibromyalgia patients break free from the prison their bodies have become, utilizing her signature Fibromyalgia Wellness Framework℠ to inspire hope and transformation.

