Attorney General James Reminds New Yorkers to be Cautious in Charitable Giving for Hurricane Relief

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today provided reminders and tips to New Yorkers who are seeking to provide support to victims of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) warns that New Yorkers should be wary of sham charities attempting to take advantage of this crisis and ensure that they are giving to legitimate charitable organizations.

“In the wake of terrible humanitarian crises such as the hurricanes in the Southeastern United States, scammers often take advantage of generous acts in exchange for personal gain,” said Attorney General James. “As New Yorkers seek to provide aid to victims of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, I urge them to be cautious of sham charities and make sure that they are giving to trustworthy organizations and groups. We will continue to do all we can to support victims of these terrible tragedies and I encourage anyone who experiences any issues to reach out to my office.”

In the wake of disasters like hurricanes, fraudulent organizations can try to take advantage of New Yorkers’ good intentions. New Yorkers seeking to donate to disaster relief efforts should consider the following tips and guidelines: