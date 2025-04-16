Attorney General James Defends Social Security Benefits for Millions of Americans

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James joined a coalition of 20 other attorneys general in fighting back against the unlawful layoffs and chaotic mismanagement at the Social Security Administration (SSA) that has threatened Americans’ ability to access their Social Security benefits. Attorney General James and the coalition filed an amicus brief in American Association of People with Disabilities v. Dudek seeking to block the staff layoffs implemented by Acting SSA Commissioner Leland Dudek and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The attorneys general assert that the staffing cuts jeopardize continued Social Security payments for millions of Americans.

“Millions of New Yorkers rely on Social Security benefits to ensure they can put food on the table, keep a roof over their head, and access quality health care,” said Attorney General James. “Elon Musk, DOGE, and the administration are yet again launching an attack on our most vulnerable communities. My office is standing up to defend everyday Americans’ ability to access the Social Security benefits they depend on.”

Many Americans rely on Social Security benefits to meet their most basic needs, including food, shelter, and health care. Social Security is also the pathway to eligibility for a number of other vital safety net programs, including Medicaid and Medicare, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Nearly nine out of 10 people aged 65 and older were receiving a Social Security benefit as of December 31, 2024. Approximately 3.7 million New Yorkers receive Social Security benefits annually, including retirement, survivor, and disability payments.

In the brief, Attorney General James and the coalition explain that staff cuts are exacerbating SSA’s problems rather than improving its efficiency. Approximately 2,800 SSA employees have already retired or taken early buyouts promoted by DOGE. The resulting reduction in SSA’s workforce has led to longer lines at field offices, longer wait times on phones, and frequent website crashes for online users. The layoffs and reorganization measures have delayed benefits and limited SSA’s ability to meet the needs of beneficiaries with disabilities.

Acting Commissioner Dudek’s erratic management has led to nationwide confusion as announcements of office closures have been made only to be rolled back days or even mere hours later. The Trump administration and DOGE continue to falsely claim that SSA has paid out billions in improper payments, and that millions of deceased people are receiving benefits. In reality, less than one percent of total benefits paid between 2015 and 2022 were improper, according to SSA’s Inspector General’s Office. The coalition argues that Acting Commissioner Dudek and DOGE’s actions have created unnecessary confusion and chaos nationwide.

In February, Attorney General James sent a letter to Acting Commissioner Dudek after SSA announced plans to close the White Plains hearing office and reduce services at the Poughkeepsie field office. These offices provide for New Yorkers throughout the Hudson Valley and serve as a central hub for seven counties, including Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester. Eliminating the office would have harmed thousands of vulnerable New Yorkers.

Joining Attorney General James in submitting the brief are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia.