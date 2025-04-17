Attorney General James Announces Convictions of Defendants for Trafficking Methamphetamine, Cocaine, and 150,000 Packets of Fentanyl and Heroin

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the convictions of all 31 defendants previously charged for their roles in two major drug trafficking networks in Central New York and the North Country as part of an investigation led by the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF) and the Syracuse Police Department (SPD). The investigation led to the seizure of more than 150,000 envelopes containing fentanyl or a mixture of fentanyl and heroin, the value of which exceeded $500,000, as well as nearly a pound of methamphetamine and one-quarter kilogram of cocaine. All 31 members of the drug trafficking rings, who operated in Onondaga, Oswego, Cortland, Jefferson, and St. Lawrence counties, have pleaded guilty. As part of their guilty pleas in Onondaga County Court, the defendants have also forfeited over $25,000 connected to their drug trafficking and two vehicles used to transport and distribute narcotics.

“This investigation successfully took down two drug trafficking rings that put communities throughout New York at risk by distributing deadly amounts of fentanyl,” said Attorney General James. “My office works every day to protect New Yorkers from opioids, and that includes bringing fentanyl traffickers to justice. I thank all of our partners in law enforcement for their support in this investigation, and I will continue to go after anyone who tries to flood our communities with dangerous drugs.”

The investigation included covert physical surveillance, thousands of hours of electronic surveillance, and multiple search warrants, aimed at rooting out heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine dealers operating in Onondaga and Oswego Counties and elsewhere. In November 2023, Attorney General James announced that the 31 individuals were charged with 192 crimes in two separate indictments related to drug trafficking and weapons offenses.

Indictment One

The first indictment outlined the activity of the “Castro Group” – which was led by Bayron Castro, a/k/a “Hov” – and charged 23 people with 150 counts for their roles in selling narcotics to customers residing in Onondaga, Oswego, St. Lawrence, Jefferson, and Cortland Counties. The investigation recovered over 100,000 glassine envelopes containing fentanyl and heroin that Castro was storing and distributing from inside suitcases in a Syracuse apartment. Castro pleaded guilty to Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree and on February 5, 2025, he was sentenced to 12 years in state prison, to be followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The investigation revealed that Castro procured significant quantities of fentanyl from a supplier in Bronx County, Luis Miguel Joaquin. Joaquin was sentenced to eight years plus five years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree. Castro and his associates were accused of supplying narcotics to their co-defendants, including several alleged Bricktown gang members who were distributing fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine throughout Onondaga, Oswego, Cortland, Jefferson, and St. Lawrence Counties.

Indictment Two

The second indictment outlined the activity of the “Pettiford Group” – which was led by Edward Pettiford, a/k/a “Buster” – and charged eight individuals with 42 counts for their roles in selling narcotics and methamphetamine and related events in Onondaga and Oswego Counties. The investigation of this group revealed that alleged Bricktown member Malik Evans was distributing narcotics in Onondaga and Oswego Counties, and that Evans was supplied by Henry Townsend, a/k/a “Henrock,” and Brycedon James, a/k/a “Doodak,” both of whom were supplied by Pettiford.

Pettiford pleaded guilty to Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and was sentenced to six years in prison plus three years of post-release supervision. During the course of the investigation, defendant Henry Townsend fired a gun while seated in a vehicle in his driveway on West Newell Street, Syracuse, striking an innocent civilian across the street. Townsend has pleaded guilty to Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree in conjunction with that shooting, as well as Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, and he was sentenced to 12 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision.

“Law enforcement is never stronger than when we work together, nor is it more feared by those who decide to peddle death on our streets through narcotics like fentanyl and heroin,” said Syracuse Police Chief Joseph Cecile. “This major drug investigation is a prime example of our strength through collaboration — from investigation through prosecution.”

“These convictions speak volumes to the tremendous interagency coordination and cooperation necessary to get illegal drugs off our streets,” said New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James. “As a result of the commitment among our law enforcement partners, two major drug trafficking operations have been shut down. These drugs destroy communities and put lives at risk, and I want to thank our members, the Office of the Attorney General, and all our law enforcement partners for their tenacious dedication to tracking illegal drugs and intercepting them at their source.

The following guilty pleas have been entered and sentences imposed:

Deion Bradley of Syracuse, NY pleaded guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree. He was sentenced to three and a half years in prison plus two years of post-release supervision;



Bayron Castro, a/k/a “Hov”, of Syracuse, NY pleaded guilty to Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree and was sentenced to 12 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision and has forfeited two vehicles;



Jose Cosme of Syracuse, NY pleaded guilty to Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon Third Degree. He was sentenced to three years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision;



Jean Carlos Cruz of Syracuse, NY pleaded guilty to Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and was sentenced to five years in prison plus three years of post-release supervision;



Miguel Cruz, a/k/a “G,” of Liverpool, NY pleaded guilty to Conspiracy in the Second Degree and was sentenced to five to ten years in prison;



Lamell Davis, a/k/a “Melly,” or “O’Melly,” a/k/a “Felix,” of Syracuse, NY pleaded guilty to Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and will receive a ten-year prison sentence;



Johnathan Delgado, a/k/a “Green Eyes,” of Syracuse, NY pleaded guilty to Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree. He was sentenced to four and a half years in prison plus three years of post-release supervision;



Malik Evans, a/k/a “Leek,” of Syracuse, NY pleaded guilty to Attempted Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and was sentenced to five years in prison plus three years of post-release supervision;



Chad Firenze, of Granby, NY pleaded guilty to Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and was sentenced to two years in prison plus two years of post-release supervision;



Terrah Frederick, of Adams Center, NY pleaded guilty to Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and was sentenced to four years in prison plus two years of post-release supervision;



Jaidyn Freeman, a/k/a “Jaido,” of Syracuse, NY pleaded guilty to Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and was sentenced to five years in prison plus two years of post-release supervision;



Shawn Gifford, a/k/a “Nani,” of Syracuse, NY pleaded guilty to Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and was sentenced to three and a half years in prison plus two years of post-release supervision;



Michael Hudgins, of Syracuse, NY pleaded guilty to Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and was sentenced to five years of probation;



Xavier Jackson, of Syracuse, NY pleaded guilty to Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and was sentenced to three years in prison plus three years of post-release supervision;



Brycedon James, a/k/a “Doodak,” of Syracuse, NY pleaded guilty to Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and was sentenced to two and a half years in prison plus two years post-release supervision;



Emmanuel Jenkins, a/k/a “Lean,” of Syracuse, NY pleaded guilty to Attempted Tampering with Physical Evidence and was sentenced to time served;



Kwamea Jenkins, of Syracuse, NY pleaded guilty to Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and was sentenced to six years in prison plus two years of post-release supervision;



Luis Miguel Joaquin, of the Bronx, NY pleaded guilty to Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree and was sentenced to eight years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision;



David Kalet, of Port Byron, NY pleaded guilty to Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and was sentenced to four years in prison plus three years of post-release supervision;



James Kelley, of Liverpool, NY pleaded guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree. His sentence is pending;



Christopher Lanzafame, of Baldwinsville, NY pleaded guilty to Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and was sentenced to five years of probation;



Docciana Mack, of Syracuse, NY pleaded guilty to Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree and was sentenced to five years of probation;



Devine Mobley, Syracuse, NY pleaded guilty to Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and was sentenced to three and a half years plus two years post-release supervision;



James Odom, of Syracuse, NY pleaded guilty to Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and was sentenced to five years of probation;



Edward Pettiford, a/k/a “Buster,” of Syracuse, NY pleaded guilty to Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and was sentenced to six years in prison plus three years of post-release supervision;



Keenan Scott, a/k/a “Kasey,” of Syracuse, NY pleaded guilty to Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and was sentenced to four years in prison plus two years of post-release supervision;



Jamar Sheppard, a/k/a “Ski,” of Syracuse, NY pleaded guilty to Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and was sentenced to three years in prison plus two years of post-release supervision;



Carlos Torres, of Syracuse, NY pleaded guilty to Attempted Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree. His sentence is pending;



Henry Townsend, a/k/a “Rock,” a/k/a “Henrock,” of Syracuse, NY pleaded guilty to Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. He was sentenced to12 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision;



Jeffrey Walts, of Central Square, NY pleaded guilty to Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and was sentenced to two and a half years in prison plus three years of post-release supervision;



Tevon Webb, a/k/a “Tay,” of Syracuse, NY pleaded guilty to Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and was sentenced to 180 days in prison.

The takedown marked another major drug bust in the Attorney General’s Suburban and Upstate Response to the Growing Epidemic (S.U.R.G.E.) Initiative, a law enforcement effort that brings together state and local law enforcement to target New York’s growing – and often violent - heroin, fentanyl, opioid, and narcotics trafficking networks. Since launching in 2017, SURGE has taken 991 alleged traffickers off the streets.

The investigation brought together the resources of more than a dozen state, local, and federal enforcement agencies, including the SPD, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, City of Oswego Police Department, City of Fulton Police Department, New York State Police, New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, Cortland County Sheriff’s Office, the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Border Patrol, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Onondaga County Probation Department.

The investigation was led by Syracuse Police Detective Travis Holmes and OAG OCTF Supervising Detective Tim MacConaghy, under the supervision of OCTF Assistant Chief Investigator John Monte and Deputy Chief Investigator Andrew Boss. The Attorney General’s Investigations Division is led by Chief Oliver Pu-Folkes.

The case is being prosecuted by OAG OCTF Assistant Deputy Attorney General Geoffrey Ciereck, with the assistance of Legal Support Analyst Sean McCauley and OCTF Confidential Clerk Theresa Rowe, under the supervision of Upstate OCTF Deputy Chief Maria Moran. Nicole Keary is the Deputy Attorney General in Charge of OCTF. The Criminal Justice Division is led by Chief Deputy Attorney General Jose Maldonado. Both the Investigations Division and the Criminal Justice Division are overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.