California's youth offender law aimed to get more people out on parole. It hasn’t

When a prisoner who committed a serious crime as a youth seeks parole, California law requires the parole board to give “great weight” to their age and mental development, and to grant release unless they clearly pose a danger to the public. But records for the past decade indicate the law has had little or no effect on parole rates.

