2024 Oct Veteran Voices - WA Dept of Veterans Affairs

In this edition:

This past Gold Star Families Day, held on Sept. 29, 2024, our nation honored the profound sacrifices made by the families of our fallen heroes. Their strength and resilience are a testament to the enduring spirit of our nation. I wholeheartedly support the Gold Star Families of Washington organization and other nonprofits dedicated to supporting Gold Star families.

Their unwavering commitment to honoring and assisting the families of our fallen heroes is truly commendable. Together, we ensure that the sacrifices of our brave service members are never forgotten, and their families receive the care and recognition they deserve. Not only on Sept. 29, but every day, we remember and support these families, ensuring their loved ones’ legacies live on. Please view more available resources, Gold Star Family testimonials and Gold Star organizations & foundations by visiting our Gold Star Families Day - Partners Toolkit website. Photo captured at the JBLM Survivor Outreach Services and JBLM Armed Forces Community Service Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day Celebration.

2024 Suicide Prevention Think Tank

Veterans continue to be at higher risk for suicide compared to the general population according to the 2023 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report. On Sept. 30, the Washington Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) partnered with the VA Puget Sound Health Care System to host our State’s second Suicide Prevention Think Tank with local, state, and federal leaders.

“By working together, state leaders can pinpoint shared priorities to help lower suicide rates among service members, Veterans, and their families,” stated David Puente, WDVA Director. “Our message is one of hope. We urge everyone to seek help before a crisis hits. Support is available for you and your loved ones. Don’t wait, reach out!”

More information and photos: https://flickr.com/.../98326753@N03/albums/72177720320754689

News coverage: https://foreignaffairs.co.nz/2024/10/04/mil-osi-usa-congresswoman-schrier-engages-in-veterans-suicide-prevention-think-tank-alongside-federal-state-and-local-leaders/

Share your Veterans Day events!

Is your organization holding a Veterans Day Event? Tell us how you’re celebrating with events and special activities, and we’ll include your event on our website!

Send your flyers and event information to communications@dva.wa.gov.

The next Veterans VAAC Town Hall and Women Veterans Forum is Oct 23 in Bellingham Governor’s Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee (VAAC) Town Hall - Whatcom County Date: October 23, 2024

Women Veterans Forum: 8:30-9:30 AM

Town Hall: 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM Whatcom County Veterans, your Governor’s Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee wants to hear from you! Join us and our community partners for updates on WDVA Services, the PACT Act, the County Veterans Program, Suicide Prevention Program, and more. Learn more: Governor's Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee (VAAC) | WDVA (wa.gov)

Thank you for making the 2024 Serving Those Who Served Conference a Huge Success!

Nearly 400 leaders, advocates, veterans, family members, and resource providers came together for this year's Serving Those Who Served Conference (STWS), held in Spokane.

Dedicated to forging stronger bonds and enhancing collaboration among those who serve our nation’s heroes, Washington State’s Serving Those Who Served Conference is a beacon of knowledge and support for veterans and their families. This year's conference was a proud partnership between the Washington State Department of Veteran’s Affairs, Employment Security Department, and ArtsWA and we remain united in our commitment to ‘Serving Those Who Served’.

Visit our STWS website and catch up on any of the sessions you missed, review event photos, watch the breakout sessions on our YouTube channel. Let us know your thoughts on how it went, what could be improved, and what you'd like to learn about next year by filling out our STWS event survey.

POW/MIA Recognition event held on Capitol Campus

Your WDVA was honored to reflect on our recent POW/MIA recognition event held on the Capitol Campus. This solemn occasion brought together veterans, family members, and the community to honor the sacrifices of our prisoners of war and those still missing in action.

The event featured a moving agenda, including the Presentation of Colors, the National Anthem, a State Proclamation, and heartfelt speeches. We paid tribute through a prayer for the missing, the playing of Taps, and a poignant POW/MIA Table Presentation. The musical performance of “Amazing Grace” and the tribute to SGT David Price were particularly touching moments, reminding us of the enduring impact of their sacrifices. Thank you to everyone who joined us in this important commemoration.

Photos: 2024.09.20 POW/MIA Recognition Event on Capitol Campus in Olympia | Flickr

Livestream: Washington Department of Veterans Affairs POW/MIA Recognition Event - TVW

Washington Veterans Home Indus Golf Tournament Raises $5,000 for Veterans! We are thrilled to announce that the Indus Golf Tournament, held on August 30th, was a tremendous success, raising $5,000 for the Veterans at the Washington Veterans Home in Port Orchard. This event brought together golf enthusiasts and community members for a day of friendly competition and camaraderie, all in support of a great cause. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who participated, sponsored, and volunteered to make this event a success. Your contributions and enthusiasm were instrumental in achieving our fundraising goal. The funds raised will directly benefit the residents of the Washington Veterans Home, ensuring they continue to receive the exceptional care and support they deserve. Thank you once again for your support, and we look forward to seeing you at next year’s tournament!

Washington Soldier's Home Washington State Fair donates tickets to Washington Soldiers Home Washington Soldiers Home in Orting took 15 Residents to the Washington State Fair on Thursday 19th. The Residents enjoyed a beautiful day being pushed around by volunteers and staff where they enjoyed fair food and seeing what’s new at the fair and checking out the animals. Thank you to the WA State Fair for the generous donation of fair tickets & parking passes! The WA Soldiers Home appreciates and values our community partnership!