NTLA Foundation Halts Property Tax Foreclosure to Save Veteran Homeowner

Brenda Flatter - NTLA Board Member, Thomas Pryor - Homeowner, Jonathan Baker - Baker Auction & Realty NTLA Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit foundation to help preserve homeownership. National Tax Lien Association (NTLA)

The NTLA Foundation steps in to stop property tax foreclosure, helping a veteran homeowner avoid homelessness in Vanderburgh County, Indiana.

This home has been my sanctuary for so many years. It feels like a miracle that I can stay here and honor my wife’s memory” — Mr. Pryor

EVANSVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NTLA Foundation, dedicated to preserving homeownership for those facing financial hardship, has successfully intervened to halt the property tax foreclosure of Thomas Pryor, a disabled veteran and long-time homeowner. This critical action, taken just 24 hours before Pryor faced eviction, underscores the Foundation’s mission as a last-resort safety net for homeowners in crisis.

Pryor, who has owned his home for 40 years, was reeling from the recent loss of his wife. Without immediate assistance, he was on the verge of losing his home. Thanks to the timely support from the NTLA Foundation, Pryor can now remain in his home and has filed for a homestead and veteran exemption to prevent future tax issues.

“I am beyond grateful for the NTLA Foundation's help,” said Thomas Pryor. “This home has been my sanctuary for so many years. It feels like a miracle that I can stay here and honor my wife’s memory.”

Dottie Thomas, Vanderburgh County Treasurer, expressed her gratitude for the existence of the NTLA Foundation. “It is heartwarming to see organizations step in to help our residents in their time of need. The Foundation provides a vital service that ensures homeowners like Mr. Pryor are not left to face the daunting threat of foreclosure alone,” she stated.

Brad Westover, Executive Director of the National Tax Lien Association, which sponsors the NTLA Foundation, added, “Our goal is to ensure that homeownership remains a possibility for all, especially those in vulnerable situations. Thomas’s story is a poignant reminder of why we do what we do. Together, we can make a difference in our communities.”

This case was brought to the Foundation’s attention by Jonathan Baker, a local auctioneer with Baker Auction & Realty and a concerned citizen. “When I learned about Mr. Pryor’s situation, I knew I had to act. The NTLA Foundation provides a beacon of hope for homeowners facing unimaginable challenges,” Baker said.

To learn more about the NTLA Foundation or to donate to support their mission, please visit NTLA Foundation Donation Page.



