Save on energy efficient products and your energy bill

CANADA, October 10 - Instant Savings is back, and Kent Charlottetown is a sea of bright pink posters signaling big savings.

Jim Power, store manager said the seasonal campaign, which runs this year from September 27 until November 17, is always a nice surprise for people.

“They are walking around the store and they just fall into the Instant Savings,” he says with a laugh.

Instant rebates are available through efficiencyPEI on certified energy efficient appliances and select products purchased at participating retailers across the Island.

The program is one of many energy efficient programs designed to help Islanders save money while reducing their energy costs.

The seasonal rebates include savings on ENERGY STAR® LED light bulbs, lighting control systems, programmable thermostats, water saving products like WaterSense® certified showerheads, weather stripping, air sealing kits, and other select items.

Mark Taylor, appliances specialist at Kent Charlottetown, said he finds the Instant Savings a great opportunity to engage people.

“Engagement is really important,” he said, “the customer might be coming in the store for windshield fluid and then notice the signs for lightbulbs.” That is great time to show them other Instant Savings products they may need.

As the appliance specialist, Mark has noticed that since dishwashers were added to the list of eligible appliances, questions about the rebates have increased.

One of the most popular year-round appliances on the list is the smart thermostat, which has a rebate of $100.

“That one makes me stop and take notice,” Jim said, noting that the program has a positive impact, “because everyone loves a bargain.”

Other eligible appliances are full-size refrigerators, washing machines, toilets, dehumidifiers, clothes dryers, combination washer/dryer units, dishwashers, bathroom and utility fans, and air purifiers.

“The toilets are a big seller with the $75 rebate,” Mark said. “Other products with a $75 rebate are the full-size refrigerators, washing machines and clothes dryers.”