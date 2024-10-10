Equator Introduces the 20" Electric Cooking Range with Convection Oven and Air Fryer

Electric Cooking Range with Convection Oven and Air Fryer

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is excited to announce the launch of the Equator 20” Electric Cooking Range, a versatile and compact appliance designed to bring professional cooking capabilities to homes of any size. This 4-burner electric range is paired with a convection oven and air fryer, offering a powerful combination for those looking to maximize their kitchen’s potential.

The Equator 20” Electric Cooking Range is ideal for tiny homes, vacation properties, and primary residences, where space is at a premium but performance can’t be compromised. The ceramic cooktop features four burners that allow for the simultaneous preparation of multiple dishes. With a rear splashback and an easy-to-clean surface, this range is both practical and stylish, making meal prep and cleanup more manageable.

The built-in convection oven adds another layer of versatility to the unit, with features such as two wire racks, grilling functionality, and a convection fan that ensures even cooking throughout. The bright oven light provides a clear view of your dishes as they cook, while the convenient storage drawer under the oven door offers ample space for storing pots, pans, and other kitchen essentials.

Whether you're grilling, baking, or using the air fryer feature, the Equator 20” Electric Cooking Range offers top-rated features for a variety of cooking needs.

The Equator 20" Electric Cooking Range is available for $659 at major retailers including Lowe's, Home Depot, Wayfair, Walmart, and Amazon.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Founded in 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been a leader in innovative and eco-friendly home appliances. With a focus on quality and sustainability, the company offers a diverse range of products including washer-dryer combos, dishwashers, and refrigerators. For more information, visit www.equatorappliances.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.