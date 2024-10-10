Ignite Healthcare Solutions to Showcase Expertise at athenahealth’s Thrive 2024

Healthcare technology leader to present innovations and offer exclusive giveaways at Austin Conference, October 28-30.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ignite Healthcare Solutions will attend athenahealth’s annual summit, Thrive 2024 , which will take place from October 28 to 30 at the Austin Convention Center. The company will participate in the “Neighborhood Theme—Improving Revenue Cycle Performance,” showcasing its expertise in optimizing athenahealth systems to boost operational efficiency and enhance patient care.Event Details:Event Name: athenahealth’s Thrive 2024Date: October 28-30thVenue: The Austin Convention CenterBooth Location: # 33 (first row on the left side of the conference)At its booth, Ignite Healthcare Solutions will give attendees a firsthand look at its Financial Scorecard , Group Coaching, and Turnkey Project Plans . Visitors can also explore solutions for training, financial reporting, and staff augmentation and consult on industry trends.The booth will feature demonstrations and exciting giveaways. Top prizes include a pickleball set, consulting hours, and revenue cycle management templates. With a welcoming setup and engaging displays, the Ignite team invites all attendees to stop by for a chat or to participate in the raffles and win fun prizes.1st Place Winners:- Pickleball Set- Bumble BFF Gift Card ($100)- 5 hours of Consulting ($1,500 value)- RCM Standard Operating Procedure Templates ($5,000 value)2nd – 6th Place Winners:- Pickleball Set- 2 hours of Consulting ($600 value)Ignite Healthcare Solutions is committed to fostering connections with healthcare professionals at the event. After Thrive 2024, highlights, interviews, and photos will be shared on the company’s website and social media platforms. Join Ignite Healthcare Solutions at the athenahealth’s Thrive 2024 conference for exciting networking and training opportunities.About Ignite Healthcare Solutions:Ignite Healthcare Solutions is a female-owned and operated organization specializing in healthcare consulting and strategic training programs. Committed to innovation and excellence, it helps healthcare practices achieve optimal efficiency and success through tailored solutions and comprehensive support. Ignite Healthcare Solutions’ team of experts brings extensive experience in athenahealth implementation, training, and support, making it a trusted partner for healthcare organizations nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.