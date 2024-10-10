PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release – October 10, 2024

Media Contacts:

Tom Benoit, Stormwater Construction Section Supervisor

Department of Environmental Conservation

802-490-6164, Thomas.Benoit@Vermont.gov

Taylor Flanagan, Environmental Analyst

Department of Environmental Conservation

802-490-6167, Taylor.Flanagan@Vermont.gov

Winter Construction Activities Must Take Measures to Protect Clean Water

Montpelier, Vt. – As winter approaches, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) wants to remind construction professionals and property owners about additional requirements to help protect the state’s waterways during the winter construction season. Proper measures that reduce erosion and keep soil contained on construction sites are crucial, especially during the winter months.

“Managing construction sites to protect water quality is a year-round challenge,” said DEC Commissioner Jason Batchelder. “During the winter, rainfall, thaws, and snowmelt can yield substantial flows of water over frozen and saturated grounds. This greatly increases the potential for erosion and sediment flow into our waterways.”

Construction activities may require a Vermont Construction General Permit 3-9020 when total land disturbance is:

Equal to or greater than 1 acre, or

Less than 1 acre – but is part of a larger common plan of development – if the larger development will ultimately result in the disturbance of 1 or more acres.

Permittees must also have an Erosion Prevention and Sediment Control (EPSC) plan that addresses winter construction when seeking permit coverage between October 15 and April 15. Stabilizing exposed soil before it snows and using extra hay mulch or stone on frozen soils will lessen the risk of erosion during the winter. EPSC plans must follow the Vermont Standards and Specifications or the Low Risk Site Handbook, when applicable.

“Frozen soils often limit how permittees can reduce erosion,” said Tom Benoit, DEC Construction Section Supervisor. “Without measures like seeding and mulching exposed areas or adding silt fences ahead of winter, permittees need a feasible and effective EPSC plan.”

The DEC Stormwater Program oversees regulations and offers technical assistance for stormwater management. The Program offers resources to help Vermonters understand the full suite of measures, follow the permit requirements, and protect waterways.

To learn more, view the permit application instructions or the Low Risk Site Handbook. If a permittee did not specify winter construction activity in their application, they must file a Notice of Winter Construction form.

