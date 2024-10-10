Governor Hochul Unveils New State-Of-The-Art AI Supercomputer at the University at Albany

Assemblymember Patricia Fahy said, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to see UAlbany’s ground-breaking AI program locate this supercomputer on campus, solidifying it as SUNY’s AI super-campus. Continuing to immerse students in the world of AI while they gain skills to enter what many label as the ‘economy of tomorrow’ is a testament to New York’s commitment to investing in student success and careers in the world of artificial intelligence. Congratulations to UAlbany, and to President Havidán Rodríguez, who worked diligently to ensure UAlbany was well-positioned to take on this nationally-recognizable project.”

Assemblymember Steve Otis said, “This AI Supercomputer announcement underscores the strong commitment of New York State and SUNY to leading the way on cutting-edge technologies. Congratulations to Governor Hochul and Chancellor King for their leadership. The new Supercomputer at SUNY Albany enhances the Capitol District’s place as a center for innovation. We will continue to attract the best minds to the region because of our commitment to new technology.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III said, “Congratulations to UAlbany on this new AI Supercomputer and another welcome addition to our region since the Capital Region is also home to the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute IBM Quantum System One. I worked with my colleagues Senator Neil Breslin and Assemblymember Patricia Fahy to secure funding from the NYS Budget for this initiative because we understand the importance of being a world leader in these emerging technologies here in the Capital Region. The Capital Region is home to these innovative learning centers, and we are grateful to support the partnerships that make these efforts possible.”

About The University at Albany

The University at Albany is one of the most diverse public research institutions in the nation and a national leader in educational equity and social mobility. As a Carnegie-classified R1 institution, UAlbany and its faculty and students are creating critical new knowledge in fields such as artificial intelligence, atmospheric and environmental sciences, business, education, public health, social sciences, criminal justice, emergency preparedness, engineering, informatics, public administration and social welfare. Our courses are taught by an accomplished roster of faculty experts with student success at the center of everything we do. Through our parallel commitments to academic excellence, scientific discovery and service to community, UAlbany molds bright, curious and engaged leaders and launches great careers.

About The State University of New York

The State University of New York is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States, and more than 95 percent of all New Yorkers live within 30 miles of any one of SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities. Across the system, SUNY has four academic health centers, five hospitals, four medical schools, two dental schools, a law school, the country’s oldest school of maritime, the state’s only college of optometry and manages one US Department of Energy National Laboratory. In total, SUNY serves about 1.4 million students amongst its entire portfolio of credit- and non-credit-bearing courses and programs, continuing education, and community outreach programs. SUNY oversees nearly a quarter of academic research in New York. Research expenditures system-wide are nearly $1.1 billion in fiscal year 2023, including significant contributions from students and faculty. There are more than three million SUNY alumni worldwide, and one in three New Yorkers with a college degree is a SUNY alum. To learn more about how SUNY creates opportunities, visit www.suny.edu.