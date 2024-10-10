The Wireless Innovation Forum Presents Global Perspectives on Spectrum Sharing

Free live stream event from London features regulatory and industry perspectives

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) is pleased to announce the upcoming live stream on the topic of Global Perspectives on Spectrum Sharing, to be held 31 October – 1 November 2024. Hosted by Shure and sponsored by the WInnForum, the webinar is a stream of an on-site event in Shure’s London office.“WInnForum is proud to sponsor this premier spectrum summit bringing various regulators and industry stakeholders together to discuss spectrum needs of various industries and how sharing could play an important role in making an efficient use of this scarce spectrum resource,” says Prakash Moorut, Chief Regulatory Officer of WInnForum and Global Head of Spectrum & Regulatory Affairs at Shure Incorporated. “Shure is honored to host this event at its office in Central London. As a leading manufacturer of innovative and high-quality audio products, we are particularly eager to hear first-hand about sharing of spectrum by hundreds of devices, including wireless microphones, that were necessary to make the recent Paris Olympic games a success”.This event will feature keynotes by:• Emmanuel Faussurier of Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games Agence Nationale Des Fréquences (ANFR France)• Charles Cooper of the US National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA)• Lee Pucker, CEO of WInnForum• Tuomo George-Tolonen, Sr. Director, Global Market Development of Shure• Duncan Bell of the British Entertainment Industry Radio Group (BEIRG)• Pierre-Jean Muller, CEO of RED Technologies• Richard Haas of Policy TrackerRegulatory and industry panel discussions are featured as well.See the agenda and register for free here: https://www.wirelessinnovation.org/global-perspectives-on-spectrum-sharing-london . Portions of the live stream will be recorded and available for later viewing on WInnForum’s YouTube channel for those who cannot watch live.To learn more about the Wireless Innovation Forum and membership benefits, please visit https://www.WirelessInnovation.org About the Wireless Innovation ForumEstablished in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum™ comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. www.WirelessInnovation.org . Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsor Shure.

