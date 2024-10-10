Merica Beer proudly announces Sponsorship of Irreverent Warriors Veteran Non-Profit

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merica Beer is thrilled to announce its official sponsorship of Irreverent Warriors, a program of the Grunt Style Foundation, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and empowering our nation’s veterans.

The partnership between Merica Beer and Irreverent Warriors underscores our shared commitment to honoring and supporting our military community. As a veteran owned and homegrown brand, Merica Beer is dedicated to giving back to those who have served our country with honor and dedication.

“We are honored to partner with the Grunt Style Foundation and Irreverent Warriors to support their vital mission of providing camaraderie and mental health support for our veterans,” said Derek Sisson, CEO of Merica Beer. “At Merica Beer, we believe in giving back to those who have given so much to our country, and we are proud to stand alongside Irreverent Warriors in their important work.”

Through the sponsorship, Merica Beer will provide financial support and resources to help Irreverent Warriors continue their critical programs and services for veterans across this country and abroad. Together, we will work to ensure that our heroes receive the care and support they deserve.

