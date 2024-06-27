Merica Beer Partners with Tri-City Distributors to Expand Distribution in Texas

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --

New Braunfels, TX - Merica Beer, an exciting new beer known for its patriotic branding and quality is excited to announce a new distribution agreement with Tri-City Distributors based in New Braunfels, Texas. This partnership will allow Merica Beer to expand its reach and bring its American-made beers to more consumers in the Lone Star State.

Tri-City Distributors is a family owned and operated with over 30 years of experience in the beverage industry. They have a strong presence in the Texas market and a reputation for providing exceptional service to their customers. With this new partnership, Merica Beer will have access to Tri-City's extensive distribution network, Tri-City is the number one beer distributor for Comal, Gonzales and Guadalupe Counties in Central, Texas.

"We are thrilled to partner with Tri-City Distributors to bring our beers to more people in Texas," said Derek Sisson, CEO of Merica Beer. "Their commitment to quality and customer service aligns perfectly with our values at Merica Beer. We are confident that this partnership will help us reach new customers and continue to grow our brand in the Lone Star State."

Merica Beer is Veteran owned and takes pride in using only the finest ingredients and traditional brewing techniques to create their American Pilsner beers. With the new distribution agreement, Merica Beer will be able to offer its products to more retailers, bars, and restaurants in Texas.

The partnership between Merica Beer and Tri-City Distributors is a testament to the growing demand for quality, affordable beer in Texas. Both companies are excited about the opportunities this collaboration will bring and look forward to providing Texans with a taste of Merica in every sip. For more information on Merica Beer and its products, visit their website at www.mericabeers.com.

