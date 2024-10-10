DNR enforcement actions, published 10/10/2024

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/EnforcementActions

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Jones County

Royal Flush Truck Wash

Comply with its treatment agreement effective July 11, 2022; cease all unauthorized land application of wastewater effluent; and pay a $8,000 administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders

Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.

Fayette County

City of Randalia

Submit a complete National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit application within 60 days and pay a $1,000 administrative penalty.

Polk County

Country Living MHP LLC; Ignite Communities; Crown Communities, LLC; Kodiak Property Management d/b/a Kodiak Property Management, Inc.

Submit a facility plan by July 2025 for the wastewater treatment facility upgrades necessary to comply with its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit; submit final upgrade plans and specifications by January 2026; complete all upgrade construction by December 2028; and pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.

Story County

Colo Country Living, LLC

Submit a facility plan for the wastewater treatment facility upgrades necessary to comply with final effluent limitations contain in its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit; submit monthly Discharge Monitoring Reports; immediately cease improper open burning and solid waste disposal; submit proof of proper disposal of existing solid waste on-site; and pay a $10,000 administrative penalty