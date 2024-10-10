Local Appliance Repair Powerhouse, Appliance Shark, Expands with New Discount Store in Overland Park

Grand Opening of Discount Appliance Store in Overland Park, KS: Appliance Shark Appliance Shark Saves You Money: Shop/Buy Scratch & Dent Appliance in Overland Park KS Save Money Shop/Buy Scratch & Dent Refrigerators at Appliance Shark in Johnson County KS

Grand Opening Celebration with Ribbon Cutting by Overland Park Chamber of Commerce on October 15th Features Big Savings, Huge Deals, Refreshments, and Prizes!

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Appliance Shark, a Johnson County institution known for its award-winning appliance repair services , is announcing the grand opening of its brand-new discount and scratch & dent appliance store in Overland Park. This business expansion potentially offers Johnson County and Kansas City Metro residents a new cost saving resource for luxury and major brand appliances at below retail prices."We're excited to bring our discount appliance store to Overland Park! This new location will offer residents valuable savings and exceptional service.” says Joey Lay Owner of Appliance Shark. “Come see us before you head to the big box stores. We guarantee the best deals and service on top-quality appliances. Help us help you save your money!"The grand opening celebration takes place on Tuesday, October 15th at 10 AM, hosted by the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce. Attendees can enjoy refreshments, special deals, giveaways, and a chance to meet the friendly Appliance Shark team.A Local Success Story:Founded by industry leader Joey Lay, Appliance Shark has become a trusted name for exceptional appliance repair services in Johnson and Douglas Counties. With three existing locations, this new venture showcases Joey’s commitment to providing the community with even more ways to save on appliances.Below Retail Savings on Top Brands:The new Appliance Shark store offers a wide selection of new, open-box, and scratch & dent appliances from trusted brands like Bosch, Whirlpool, LG, GE, Samsung, and more. Shoppers can find incredible deals on scratch & dent refrigerators , washers & dryers, dishwashers, ranges, and everything else needed for a well-equipped home.Local Family Owned Business:More than just discounts, Appliance Shark is renowned for exceptional customer service. The knowledgeable team takes the time to understand individual needs and help customers find the suitable appliance for their budget. As a local, family-owned business, Appliance Shark is dedicated to supporting the Johnson County community and its residents.Supporting Local Businesses:“We're thrilled to welcome Appliance Shark to our community,” says Libbey M. Tucker, CEcD, Senior VP-Economic Development for the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce. “Their commitment to offering quality appliances at affordable prices aligns perfectly with our mission. We look forward to their success and encourage everyone to explore what they have to offer.”Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Celebration Details:Appliance Shark's grand opening ribbon cutting celebration is on Tuesday, October 15th at 10AM! Visit the new Appliance Shark discount & scratch & dent appliance store at 7755 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Overland Park, KS 66202 and experience the Appliance Shark difference.Quotes:Joey Lay, Owner of Appliance Shark: "We're excited to bring our discount appliance store to Overland Park! This new location will offer residents valuable savings and exceptional service. Come see us before you head to the big box stores. We guarantee the best deals and service on top-quality appliances. Help us help you save your money!"Libbey M. Tucker, CEcD | Senior VP-Economic Development, Overland Park Chamber of Commerce: "We're thrilled to welcome Appliance Shark to our community! Their commitment to providing quality appliances at affordable prices aligns perfectly with our mission to support local businesses that benefit both consumers and our broader community."Additional Information:Previous media via FOX 4 news: https://fox4kc.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/707805313/appliance-shark-makes-a-splash-in-prairie-village-expanding-award-winning-appliance-repair-services-for-johnson-county/ Contact:Website: www.appliance-shark.com Phone: 913-336-5400Social Media:Facebook: www.facebook.com/applianceshark Instagram: www.instagram.com/applianceshark TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@applianceshark X: www.x.com/applianceshark Youtube: www.youtube.com/@ApplianceShark LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/applianceshark Yelp: www.yelp.com/biz/appliance-shark-overland-park

