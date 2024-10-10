Local Appliance Repair Powerhouse, Appliance Shark, Expands with New Discount Store in Overland Park
Grand Opening Celebration with Ribbon Cutting by Overland Park Chamber of Commerce on October 15th Features Big Savings, Huge Deals, Refreshments, and Prizes!
"We're excited to bring our discount appliance store to Overland Park! This new location will offer residents valuable savings and exceptional service.” says Joey Lay Owner of Appliance Shark. “Come see us before you head to the big box stores. We guarantee the best deals and service on top-quality appliances. Help us help you save your money!"
The grand opening celebration takes place on Tuesday, October 15th at 10 AM, hosted by the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce. Attendees can enjoy refreshments, special deals, giveaways, and a chance to meet the friendly Appliance Shark team.
A Local Success Story:
Founded by industry leader Joey Lay, Appliance Shark has become a trusted name for exceptional appliance repair services in Johnson and Douglas Counties. With three existing locations, this new venture showcases Joey’s commitment to providing the community with even more ways to save on appliances.
Below Retail Savings on Top Brands:
The new Appliance Shark store offers a wide selection of new, open-box, and scratch & dent appliances from trusted brands like Bosch, Whirlpool, LG, GE, Samsung, and more. Shoppers can find incredible deals on scratch & dent refrigerators, washers & dryers, dishwashers, ranges, and everything else needed for a well-equipped home.
Local Family Owned Business:
More than just discounts, Appliance Shark is renowned for exceptional customer service. The knowledgeable team takes the time to understand individual needs and help customers find the suitable appliance for their budget. As a local, family-owned business, Appliance Shark is dedicated to supporting the Johnson County community and its residents.
Supporting Local Businesses:
“We're thrilled to welcome Appliance Shark to our community,” says Libbey M. Tucker, CEcD, Senior VP-Economic Development for the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce. “Their commitment to offering quality appliances at affordable prices aligns perfectly with our mission. We look forward to their success and encourage everyone to explore what they have to offer.”
Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Celebration Details:
Appliance Shark's grand opening ribbon cutting celebration is on Tuesday, October 15th at 10AM! Visit the new Appliance Shark discount & scratch & dent appliance store at 7755 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Overland Park, KS 66202 and experience the Appliance Shark difference.
Quotes:
Joey Lay, Owner of Appliance Shark: "We're excited to bring our discount appliance store to Overland Park! This new location will offer residents valuable savings and exceptional service. Come see us before you head to the big box stores. We guarantee the best deals and service on top-quality appliances. Help us help you save your money!"
Libbey M. Tucker, CEcD | Senior VP-Economic Development, Overland Park Chamber of Commerce: "We're thrilled to welcome Appliance Shark to our community! Their commitment to providing quality appliances at affordable prices aligns perfectly with our mission to support local businesses that benefit both consumers and our broader community."
Additional Information:
Previous media via FOX 4 news: https://fox4kc.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/707805313/appliance-shark-makes-a-splash-in-prairie-village-expanding-award-winning-appliance-repair-services-for-johnson-county/
Contact:
Website: www.appliance-shark.com
Phone: 913-336-5400
Social Media:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/applianceshark
Instagram: www.instagram.com/applianceshark
TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@applianceshark
X: www.x.com/applianceshark
Youtube: www.youtube.com/@ApplianceShark
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/applianceshark
Yelp: www.yelp.com/biz/appliance-shark-overland-park
Joey Lay
Appliance Shark
+1 913-336-5400
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Overland Park Discount Appliance Store: Appliance Shark Grand Opening Sale
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.