Appliance Shark Makes a Splash in Prairie Village, Expanding Award-Winning Appliance Repair Services for Johnson County
Appliance Shark's new Prairie Village expansion brings its award-winning appliance repair service and expertise to a wider range of Johnson County communities
We are confident that our commitment to quality, reliability and customer satisfaction will make us the preferred and best appliance repair company in Prairie Village and Johnson County KS communities”PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KANSAS, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appliance Shark, the leading provider of appliance repair and installation services in Olathe, Kansas, is proud to announce the opening of its third location in Prairie Village, KS.
— Joey Lay - Appliance Repair Prairie Village - Appliance Shark
This expansion allows Appliance Shark to better serve the growing communities of Johnson County, including Prairie Village, Fairway, Merriam, Mission Hills, Mission Woods, Overland Park, Roeland Park, Westwood, Westwood Hills, and South Plaza, MO, Brookside, MO, and Waldo, MO.
"We are excited to bring our commitment to exceptional appliance repair and appliance installation services to the Prairie Village community," said Joey Lay, owner of Appliance Shark. "Appliance Shark has been the go-to choice for residents in Olathe, and we look forward to replicating that success by providing the same level of expertise, affordability, and reliability for our new Johnson County neighbors."
The new Appliance Shark Prairie Village location, conveniently situated at 2210 W 75th St ste 200, Prairie Village, KS 66208, will offer the same high-quality services that have made Appliance Shark a trusted name in the appliance repair industry. Residents can expect:
> Same-day and next-day appliance repair appointment availability to minimize appliance downtime.
> Expert appliance repair services for all major appliance brands and models.
> Master and factory-certified appliance repairman team of technicians who are highly skilled and experienced.
> Repair services for a wide range of appliances, including refrigerators, dishwashers, dryers, ice machines, freezers, washers, ovens/stoves, and garbage disposals.
> Affordable and transparent appliance repair pricing with upfront quotes before any work begins.
"We understand how frustrating it can be when an appliance breaks down," said Lay. "Our team of expert appliance repair technicians are committed to providing prompt, reliable service to get your appliances back up and running as quickly as possible. We are confident that our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction will make us the preferred appliance repair company in Prairie Village."
About Appliance Shark - Prairie Village
Appliance Shark is a locally owned and operated appliance repair and installation company serving Johnson County the greater Kansas City area. The company is known for its commitment to providing exceptional appliance repair service, competitive pricing, and expert repairs for all major appliance brands and models. With a team of highly skilled appliance repairmen and experienced appliance repair technicians, Appliance Shark Prairie Village offers same-day and next-day appliance repair service appointments to minimize appliance downtime and get your home back to normal quickly. For more information, or to book the best appliance repair please visit or:
Contact:
Joey Lay
Appliance Shark - Prairie Village
(913) 600-7273
Jason Gregory
RANK REGIME PR NEWS
+1 913-717-5511
pr@rankregime.com
