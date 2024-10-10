Boil advisory lifted for communities in Adair County
DES MOINES-- The boil advisory issued on Oct. 7 for the communities of Greenfield, Fontanelle and Orient in Adair County has been lifted.
The advisory was issued following a water main break. Repairs have been completed, and the affected area has been disinfected and flushed. Water samples have tested negative for bacteria.
