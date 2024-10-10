Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,565 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,632 in the last 365 days.

Boil advisory lifted for communities in Adair County

DES MOINES-- The boil advisory issued on Oct. 7 for the communities of Greenfield, Fontanelle and Orient in Adair County has been lifted.

The advisory was issued following a water main break. Repairs have been completed, and the affected area has been disinfected and flushed. Water samples have tested negative for bacteria. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Boil advisory lifted for communities in Adair County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more