NPF’s Journal of Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis Receives PubMed Indexing

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) is pleased to announce that because of its excellence in research publication, the Journal of Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis (JPPA) has been accepted for indexing on PubMed. This represents a major step forward in advancing the prominence of psoriatic disease specific research.NPF has long used the peer-reviewed JPPA to publish high quality research on psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis (PsA), and psoriatic disease comorbidities. Indexing allows many more researchers, clinicians, and patients to access the valuable information in each article in the JPPA. Articles from the previous 2 years and all new articles published in the JPPA will now also appear on PubMed, a leader in the medical research space."Having the Journal of Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritisindexed in the PubMed Central library solidifies what I've always known - this journal publishes accurate, valuable, and high scientific quality information for the psoriatic disease health care provider community,” says Bruce Strober, M.D., Ph.D., the Editor in Chief of the JPPA. “I look forward to seeing how this journal continues to have an impact on this incredibly important clinical research area."“As much as ever before, psoriasis and PsA face significant challenges getting the attention and resources needed, with other conditions and diseases also demanding consideration,” says Guy Eakin, Ph.D., the Chief Scientific and Medical Officer for NPF. “Because the JPPA has achieved indexing, we will see an enhanced ability to focus scholarly attention on this dedicated space for psoriatic disease research – a vital asset as we continue the remarkable progress the journal has made on behalf of the community impacted by psoriatic disease.”To achieve indexation the JPPA underwent a rigorous review of the past 2 years of articles to ensure they were of the highest quality and accuracy. PubMed was developed and is maintained by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, a program of the National Institutes of Health’s National Library of Medicine, which seeks to advance science and health through access to reliable biomedical and genomic information.The JPPA was founded by Alice B. Gottlieb, M.D., Ph.D., John Y. Koo, M.D., and Mark G. Lebwohl, M.D., who recognized years ago that the opportunity-rich field of psoriatic disease research needed a psoriasis and PsA specific journal to curate and guide progress.Recent JPPA articles include:• Tackling Multiple Biologic Failure in Psoriasis: Research and Advocacy Perspectives• Evaluating the Femoral Atherosclerotic Plaque in Psoriasis Patients and Controls: A Case-Control Study• Addressing Cardiovascular Risk in People with Psoriatic Disease Using a Care Coordinator Model: A Qualitative Analysis of a Pilot StudyVolume 9, Issue 4 of the JPPA was published in October and is currently available behind a paywall. Researchers and clinicians interested in submitting to the JPPA can find guidelines and the submission site, here The National Psoriasis Foundation has served the community of people impacted by psoriatic disease since 1967 with patient support, advocacy, research, and education. The mission of NPF is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of more than 8 million individuals in the United States affected by this chronic immune-mediated disease. Learn more at psoriasis.org.

