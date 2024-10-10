NE-DBIC Dairy Workforce Impact Fund to Boost Jobs, Skills in Northeast

$1.215 million to strengthen regional dairy workforce

October 9, 2024 | Montpelier, VT – The Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center (NE-DBIC) announces the launch of the Dairy Workforce Impact Fund , a new initiative designed to address critical workforce challenges in the region’s dairy industry. With $1.215 million in funding, the initiative aims to strengthen the workforce pipeline, improve career advancement opportunities, increase worker retention, and reduce barriers to participation in the dairy sector across 11 Northeast states.

NE-DBIC will pilot the Fund for two years, beginning this fall. Designed to spark, grow, share, and invest in workforce solutions, the Fund will provide grants and resources to support both farm and processing businesses across the Northeast. This initiative addresses critical challenges, including a shortage of entry-level workers and limited career pathways in the dairy sector.

The Dairy Workforce Impact Fund focuses on four Key Priorities:

Strengthening the Pipeline : Expanding the number of new workers entering the dairy industry

Building Skills and Career Opportunities : Elevating training programs that increase career advancement

Increasing Worker Retention : Fostering workplace cultures that improve employee satisfaction

Reducing Barriers : Removing obstacles for employees and new industry entrants, especially through training and development

This investment will be dispersed in one round of directed funds and two rounds of competitive grants. Directed funds will go to programs focused on strengthening Registered Apprenticeship programming, increasing access to supervisor skill-building opportunities, and growing the pipeline of new workers across the Northeast region. These programs are:

Center for Dairy Excellence’s Dairy Herd Manager Apprenticeship

Cornell’s Agricultural Supervisory Leadership (ASL) Program

Pilot Anne Saxelby Legacy Fund (ASLF) Immersive Alumni Apprenticeship Program

The first competitive round of funding is expected to open in early 2025. Grants will be open to applicants in Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. The NE-DBIC and its consulting partner KK&P have strategically developed this initiative to enhance the workforce ecosystem for long-term growth and sustainability. For more information on the Dairy Workforce Impact Fund, visit https://nedairyinnovation.com/resources/dairy-workforce-program/

For questions, please contact:

Laura Ginsburg | NE-DBIC Lead

802-522-2252 | Laura.Ginsburg@vermont.gov

About the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center (NE-DBIC) - The NE-DBIC is one of four national Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives. Hosted by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, NE-DBIC's investment and project strategy promotes innovation and resiliency for regional production of dairy products across an 11-state Northeast region. For more information on the NE-DBIC, visit: https://nedairyinnovation.com/