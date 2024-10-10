Sumner County Caregiver Charged with Sexual Assault and Neglect of Vulnerable Adult

A Sumner County caregiver has been charged following an investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into the sexual assault and neglect of a vulnerable adult.

In June 2024, at the request of 18th Judicial District Assistant Attorney General Nathan Nichols, TBI agents began investigating allegations against Boris Whitworth (DOB: 06/16/55), who was working as a caregiver at the time of the alleged incident. The 35-year-old victim was admitted to Sumner Regional Medical Center and then transferred to Vanderbilt for injuries sustained during the assault.

On September 4, 2024, Boris Whitworth was charged with two counts of Aggravated Rape, one count of Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult, and one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult. He was booked into the Sumner County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.