Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of Thailand Paetongtarn Shinawatra

CANADA, October 10 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of Thailand, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, on the margins of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

Prime Minister Trudeau congratulated Prime Minister Shinawatra on her recent appointment. The two leaders reaffirmed the strong ties between Canada and Thailand and discussed potential areas for increased collaboration on mutual priorities, including education exchanges, clean energy technologies, and peace and security.

The leaders discussed the ongoing implementation of Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy. They also highlighted opportunities to strengthen the trade relationship between Canada and Thailand, including through the upcoming Team Canada Trade Mission to Thailand in 2025 and ongoing work toward a Canada-ASEAN free trade agreement.

The prime ministers discussed the situation in Ukraine, including its global impacts. Prime Minister Trudeau invited Thailand to participate in the Ministerial Conference on the Human Dimensions of Ukraine’s 10-Point Peace Formula, which Canada will co-host with Ukraine and Norway, in Montréal, on October 30 and 31.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Shinawatra agreed to stay in close contact and looked forward to ongoing collaboration on shared priorities.