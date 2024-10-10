Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Manet
CANADA, October 10 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Manet, on the margins of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.
The leaders discussed the growing ties between the two countries, including the upgrade of Canada’s office in Phnom Penh to a full Canadian embassy. Prime Minister Trudeau also announced plans for a Team Canada Trade Mission to Cambodia in 2025 under Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy.
The prime ministers discussed how the deepening trade link between Canada and Cambodia would benefit from a Canada-ASEAN free-trade agreement, helping drive prosperity and create good jobs in both our countries and across the region.
Prime Minister Trudeau welcomed Cambodia’s selection to host the 20th Sommet de la Francophonie in 2026, and committed to co-operating on reinforcing common values shared by the Francophone community, including promoting peace, democracy, and human rights.
The leaders agreed to stay in close contact and looked forward to ongoing collaboration.
