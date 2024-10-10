Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of Laos Sonexay Siphandone

CANADA, October 10 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of Laos, Sonexay Siphandone, on the margins of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

Prime Minister Trudeau congratulated Prime Minister Siphandone on a successful year as ASEAN host and thanked him for hosting the ASEAN-Canada Special Summit on Enhancing ASEAN Connectivity and Resilience. Prime Minister Siphandone welcomed Prime Minister Trudeau’s visit to Laos – the first official visit of a Canadian Prime Minister to the country.

The leaders highlighted the steady growth in bilateral relations between Canada and Laos, including increased trade and investment. In the meeting, Canada announced that it would upgrade its office to open a full embassy in Vientiane. As we mark 50 years of diplomatic relations this year, the two leaders looked forward to continue strengthening the relationship between our two countries, rooted in strong people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Siphandone agreed to remain in close contact.