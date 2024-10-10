ICC Approves Multiple Rail Safety Upgrades in Northwest Illinois

Springfield, IL - This week, the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) greenlighted the installation of new automatic warning gates to enhance safety measures at multiple highway-rail grade crossings in Jo Daviess and Stephenson Counties. The crossings are located at Canyon Park Road (AAR/DOT #306872N), W Buckhill Road (AAR/DOT #306904S), Council Hill Road (AAR/DOT #306896C), N Hill Road (AAR/DOT #306897J), N Baker Road (AAR/DOT #306852C), and N Waddams Grove Road (AAR/DOT #306850N) over Chicago, Central & Pacific Railroad's tracks.

"Enhancing the safety of Illinois' rail crossings is vital for everyone who lives, works, and travels along train tracks," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan. "Infrastructure improvements like the ones in Jo Daviess and Stephenson Counties will help upgrade essential warning systems, reducing the risk of collisions and fostering safer travel for everyone."

The total estimated cost of the signal designs and construction is approximately $3.3 million. ICC staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to cover 95 percent of the costs, not to exceed just over $3.1 million. Chicago, Central & Pacific Railroad Company will be responsible for the remaining five percent of the design and installation costs, as well as all future maintenance costs.

All work must be completed within 18 months from the order date.

For more details, please refer to Dockets No. T24-0098, T24-0099, and T24-0100.

The ICC encourages all rail crossing users to remain vigilant and adhere to safety regulations in and around crossings.

