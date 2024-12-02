WINTERGREEN INTRODUCES NEW WINTERGREEN LIGHTING® 5MM CONTRACTOR PACKS FOR FASTER, MORE EFFICIENT INSTALLATIONS

Wintergreen Lighting 5mm String Lights Contractor Pack Wintergreen Lighting 5mm String Light Features

Wintergreen Corp, a leader in wholesale Christmas lights, announces new contractor packs, designed to make installations faster and more cost-effective.

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wintergreen Corporation, an industry leader in wholesale Christmas lights, is proud to announce the launch of its new contractor packs. Designed to make installations faster, easier, and more cost-effective, these packs come in balled light sets with no inner packaging—just open the case and start installing!These sets feature Wintergreen Lightinghigh-quality 5mm mini lights that commercial installers rely on, now optimized for even quicker installation. With a lifespan of up to 100,000 hours and engineered for durability, the lights are ideal for both indoor and outdoor projects. The patented one-piece husk prevents corrosion from moisture, with an IP66 rating that ensures they are water, dust, and dirt resistant.Key Features:Contractor Pack: Balled light sets with no inner packaging for faster installationDurability: Bulbs last up to 100,000 hours with patented moisture-resistant constructionEnergy Efficiency: LEDs use up to 90% less energy, exceeding ENERGY STAR qualificationsClean Design: Tighter wire twists offer a sleek, professional lookThese Contractor Packs are available in cases of 24 sets, making them a perfect choice for professionals seeking to save time without sacrificing quality. They are now available through Wintergreen’s wholesale channel. For more information or to become a wholesale customer, visit wintergreencorp.com.About Wintergreen Corporation:Wintergreen Corporation is an industry leader in wholesale Christmas lights, known for its innovation, quality, deep inventory positions, same day shipping, and expert account team. Working primarily with commercial installers, government entities, and professional designers and decorators, Wintergreen specializes in commercial-grade, wholesale Christmas lights, designed to offer superior performance and durability. Our commitment to excellence is based on building lasting relationships grounded in trust and exceptional customer service. For more information or to become a wholesale customer, visit www.wintergreencorp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.