Carving out a unique legacy

Oct. 10, 2024

by Jeff Williford

TYLER — For most people, free time is spent unwinding or pursuing a hobby. But for TxDOT equipment operator Casey Berryhill, that spare time is dedicated to something a bit more hands-on – crafting custom knives at Berryhill Knifeworks, a business he built from scratch.

While his knives have garnered special recognition and a passionate following, things did not start out so sharp.

“My son came home one day and saw a knife made out of a rasp (a tool used for shaping) and he wanted to try and make one as well,” said Berryhill. “I didn’t really have any idea how to do it, but I was going to try. Our finished product was horrible, but it satisfied my son.”

The knife they created may have been far from perfect, but it ignited a passion that would help shape the next chapter of his life. Berryhill began studying the art of knifemaking, reading books, joining discussion groups, and more.

During the early years, he was able to make a few knives and sell them at different events. This allowed him to buy more tools and equipment for his ever-growing passion.

“You know, I was making knives fairly consistently, but I got to a point that I didn’t feel like I was really advancing,” said Berryhill. “I was making only fixed-blade knives, and I honestly got a little bored with it. I knew that there was more that I could do.”

Berryhill ended up reaching out to another custom knifemaker, Stanley Buzek. Buzek is an award-winning and well-known knifemaker, and someone Berryhill truly admired.

“I wanted him to see my work and give me any feedback he had,” Berryhill said. “He picked apart my knives and showed me what he liked and didn’t. He didn’t just critique the knife, he also showed me how to make it better.”

After their first eight-hour class together, Buzek told Casey “You don’t have to worry about paying for classes anymore, I can see this is not just a hobby for you.”

The two have been friends ever since.

Since then, Berryhill Knifeworks has become an award-winning artisan of knives. In 2023, Berryhill attended his first “Blade Show Texas” in Fort Worth and was named the “Best New Maker” by The Knifemaker’s Guild. His work also received the “Best Stock Removal” (a technique that involves removing material from a steel workpiece to create a knife’s shape instead of forming it with heat).

He was also named “Best in Show” at the Oklahoma Knife Group’s “Largest Knife Show in Oklahoma” event in 2023. One of his works was also named the “Best Folder” at the same event.

Berryhill’s work has also been featured on the cover of The Cutting Edge magazine, which features handmade knives from all over the United States.

“It is truly special to receive recognition for my work,” said Berryhill. “It’s really exciting to be honored for my work after many hours in the shop.”

How many hours you might ask? Well, a typical knife made by Berryhill Knifeworks takes between 14-16 hours. The design idea starts on paper.

“Most of the time is taken up by all of the small, intricate things like getting the blade centered, the rise and fall of the spring, making sure everything is aligned, stuff like that”, said Berryhill.

At the heart of Berryhill Knifeworks lies a deep commitment to craftsmanship. Berryhill hopes that each knife he creates carries a sense of quality and care.

“When people pick up one of my knives, I want them to feel the time and effort I put into it. I want them to feel the quality,” he said. “It’s not just about making a knife; it’s about creating something that lasts.”

After 12 years as an equipment operator and many years forging knives, Berryhill has learned that success comes from dedication, hard work, and staying true to yourself. Whether he’s behind the wheel of heavy machinery or in his workshop creating a custom knife, he’s a craftsman at heart, always striving for excellence.