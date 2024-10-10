Fiscal Year 2024 was a Banner Year for SRF-JRMC Dive Lockers

YOKOSUKA, Japan – Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24) was filled extremely demanding and diverse mission sets for the SRF-JRMC Dive Lockers.

Throughout the year, divers from SRF-JRMC Yokosuka and Detachment Sasebo supported 18 fly-away taskings, responding to numerous CASREPS and emergent repairs in locations such as Singapore, Guam, Manila, Malaysia, Subic Bay, and Thailand. This required heavy coordination between SRF-JRMC Dive Locker leadership, Commander Logistics Group Western Pacific, Commander Task Force 73 (CFT-73), Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility. The efforts of the SRF-JRMC divers ensured all mission objectives would be completed, supporting all Forward Deployed Naval Fleet warships in the 7th fleet area of responsibility without impacting regularly scheduled production in Yokosuka or Sasebo.

In December, the divers supported tasks in three different locations simultaneously: support of the USS Manchester (LCS 14) in Singapore, support of the USS Oakland (LCS 24) in Guam, and support of Mobile Diving & Salvage Unit-1 onboard the USNS Salvor (T-ARS 52) conducting salvage operations following an Osprey crash off the coast of Yakushima, Japan. There, they conducted personnel recovery and gathered vital information for the Air Force post-crash investigation team.

SRF-JRMC Sasebo Detachment divers conducted over 230 underwater ship husbandry dives for Sasebo forward-deployed vessels as part of regularly scheduled maintenance. They also provided support for unique technical tasks such as troubleshooting the USS Rushmore's (LSD 47) propeller systems and a controlled waterborne monitoring of a challenging pier side repair of the New Orleans (LPD 18).

At SRF-JRMC Yokosuka, divers completed 469 underwater ship husbandry dives, including the final repair availability of USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) before leaving it redeployed to the United States. They worked with the United Kingdom Ministry of Defense to perform urgent running gear inspections and clear fouling for HMS Spey (P234), allowing the ship to return to sea for their Pacific Patrol and avoid a dry docking.

SRF-JRMC Yokosuka divers, with assistance from its Sasebo Dive Locker, supported outside entities in FY24, such as the Underwater Construction Team TWO (UCT2). With Sasebo divers assisting, they conducted underwater cutting and welding operations for pier repairs in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia. SRF-JRMC Yokosuka divers also supported the inspection and repairs of fleet mooring chains in Yokosuka and provided support of a significant underwater repair of the USS Canberra (LCS 30) at the Southwest Regional Maintenance Center in San Diego.

The Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25) schedule for the SRF-JRMC Dive Lockers is already shaping up to be even busier than 2024 as more ships are added to the Forward Deployed Naval Forces (FDNF) and the number of U.S. naval patrols in the Pacific increases. In response, the SRF-JRMC Yokosuka Dive Locker is qualifying more Japanese Master Labor Contractors (MLCs) in diving operations who will continue operations when the U.S. Navy divers are deployed from home station. The SRF-JRMC Yokosuka Dive Locker is the only multinational U.S. Navy dive locker.

No matter what is asked of the SRF-JRMC Dive Lockers in FY25, they will stand ready to carry forward the motto of the command "Nan Demo Dekimasu!"; "We Can Do Anything!"

For over 75-years, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet.