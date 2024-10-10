Adjustments to the temporary pedestrian zone of Rua da Felicidade will take effect from tomorrow

MACAU, October 10 - The “Plan for the Pedestrian Zone of Rua da Felicidade” has been implemented on a trial basis since September 2023 and has attracted a large number of residents and tourists, which achieved certain results. During the trial period, the working team of the SAR Government maintained close communication with all sectors of the society, continued to optimise and review the circumstances of the temporary pedestrian zone of Rua da Felicidade, in order to provide better conditions and a base for the future development of the pedestrian precinct in mid and long-term. In order to facilitate more residents and tourist to access the pedestrian precinct, and set up an area for boarding and dropping off passengers as well as loading and unloading goods, and after reviewing with the relevant departments, adjustments will be made to the temporary pedestrian precinct from tomorrow (11 October) including the opening of Travessa do Aterro Novo and the section of Rua da Felicidade connecting to Rua da Alfândega, reopening of the Travessa do Mastro to traffic, and setting up an area of Rua dos Mercadores for boarding and dropping off passengers as well as loading and unloading goods, and adjusting the restriction time in the pedestrian precinct from 11am to 10:30pm, on the basis of maintaining a section of the pedestrian zone of Rua da Felicidade.

In addition, the arrangement of the temporary pedestrian precinct will be flexibly adjusted according to holidays, some weekends or special events in the future, in order to meet the needs of the organisation of festive activities. The SAR Government will continue to pay close attention to the situation of the adjustments to the temporary pedestrian precinct, maintain close communication and coordination with residents, business operators and associations, review the effectiveness of the implementation of the temporary pedestrian precinct in a timely manner and continue to optimise it.

In conjunction with the abovementioned measures, the traffic signage on the relevant streets will be adjusted simultaneously. Residents and drivers are advised to pay attention. In order to further promote and guide the public to access the Pedestrian Zone of Rua da Felicidade, signboards will be installed along the pedestrian streets at Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro (from Senado Square to the section of the Rua da Felicidade). In order to protect the architectural features of Rua da Felicidade and create a favourable landscape and business environment, the Cultural Affairs Bureau is carrying out restoration works on the façade of buildings on the Rua da Felicidade in phases. After planning and coordination, the restoration works will first be carried out on 10 buildings on the Rua da Felicidade. In the future, the working team will continue to promote the mid and long-term planning of the pedestrian precinct and listen to different opinions.