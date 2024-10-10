Governor Ron DeSantis Issues Updates on State Response and Recovery Efforts for Hurricane Milton

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Executive Director Kevin Guthrie, Florida Wildlife and Conservation Commission (FWC) Executive Director Roger Young, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, Florida State Guard (FSG) Director Colonel Mark Thieme and Major General John D. Haas Adjutant General of Florida at the State Emergency Operations Center to provide updates on immediate response efforts for Hurricane Milton.

Around 8:30 PM EDT last night, Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph near Siesta Key in Sarasota County. Milton moved quickly across central Florida overnight, producing significant flooding and damaging winds near its path.

Hurricane Warning: Brevard and Volusia counties

Tropical Storm Warning: Clay, Duval, Flagler, Indian River, Lake, Martin, Nassau, Okeechobee (including Lake Okeechobee), Orange, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns and St. Lucie counties

Storm Surge Warning: East Coast through the Brevard/Indian River County line

The State Assistance Information Line is now open and accepting calls 24/7 with English, Spanish and Haitian-Creole speakers available at 1-800-342-3557.

Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 24-215, amending EO 24-214 and declaring a state of emergency for 51 counties.

To learn more about navigating hurricane season, residents can visit FloridaDisaster.org/Guide. For updates on county resources available visit FloridaDisaster.org/Counties for a list of all 67 county emergency management contacts.

State Response and Recovery Efforts

The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to Level 1 since Tuesday, September 24, for Hurricane Helene, and is at a Level 1 for Hurricane Milton, leading coordination efforts for the State Emergency Response Team.

has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to Level 1 since Tuesday, September 24, for Hurricane Helene, and is at a Level 1 for Hurricane Milton, leading coordination efforts for the State Emergency Response Team. The State Emergency Response Team engaged in over 2,200 missions to assist counties in their preparations and immediate response for Hurricane Milton. These missions accomplish vital tasks like staging resources to deploy for immediate response, protecting critical infrastructure facilities like hospitals and utility stations, and coordinating personnel statewide.

Since landfall, 106 individuals and 18 animals have been rescued by Urban Search and Rescue Teams and the Florida National Guard.

As of today, October 10, nearly 300 shelters are open, supporting over 80,000 Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Milton’s landfall.

FDEM has facilitated the distribution of the following items to counties across the state prior to landfall for Hurricane Milton:

1,253,232 liters of water

672,948 shelf stable meals

62,108 tarps kits

The State of Florida partnered with Uber to provide residents in mandatory evacuation zones free rides returning home from local shelters. To get a ride, residents should: open the Uber app, tap Account on the bottom right and tap Wallet, and add promo code MILTONRELIEF1. Additionally, residents can find open shelters in their area by visiting FloridaDisaster.org/shelters.

The Florida National Guard (FLNG) has activated over 6,500 service members for Hurricane Milton response operations.

has activated over 6,500 service members for Hurricane Milton response operations. FLNG is providing immediate response in affected areas with liaison officers, search and rescue, humanitarian assistance, route clearing, ground and air reconnaissance, protection of critical infrastructure, flood mitigation and high wheeled vehicle support with state and local officials.

FLNG has 31 rotary wing aircraft, approximately 500 high-wheeled tactical vehicles and 5 boats provide search, response and damage assessment support post-storm.

The Florida State Guard (FSG) has activated and mobilized nearly 200 soldiers in response to Hurricane Milton. FSG units answering the call for aid include Crisis Response Battalion (CRB), Aviation Response Squadron (AVS), Maritime Response Squadron (MRS), and Special Missions Unit (SMU).

has activated and mobilized nearly 200 soldiers in response to Hurricane Milton. FSG units answering the call for aid include Crisis Response Battalion (CRB), Aviation Response Squadron (AVS), Maritime Response Squadron (MRS), and Special Missions Unit (SMU). FSG units positioned assets throughout the state to rapidly respond with search and rescue, route clearance, reconnaissance/damage assessments, and distribution of supplies to residents in impacted areas. A CRB team is onsite at the State Logistics Response Center (SLRC) providing operational support.

FSG units were staged in Leon (ARS), Bradford (ARS), Marion (MRS), Orange (CRB), and Pasco counties (CRB and SMU).

Current FSG assets included: 2 UH- 60 Blackhawks jointly crewed with FDLE 6 search and rescue teams 10 boat teams 2 amphibious rescue vehicles 4 UAS teams 15 cut and toss crews 3 highwater UTVs 13 supply distribution UTVs 1 incident command vehicle 2 900-gallon diesel fuel trailers 15 cut and toss crews

The Special Missions Unit has deployed with search and rescue K9 teams.

The Maritime Response Squadron has deployed alongside FWC to assist in flood rescue efforts.

The Aviation Response Squadron is preparing to deploy aircraft and UAS teams for initial aerial reconnaissance.

The Crisis Response Battalion has deployed to conduct initial route clearance missions.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is directing the deployment of an additional 500 out-of-state law enforcement officers. Officers from Alabama and Texas are arriving today to help maintain law and order.

is directing the deployment of an additional 500 out-of-state law enforcement officers. Officers from Alabama and Texas are arriving today to help maintain law and order. FDLE’s mutual aid team is managing more than 50 active law enforcement missions with 30 already completed. The missions include: Search and rescue Deploying forward operating teams Traffic control

FDLE special agents are on the road deploying to impacted areas.

Nearly 200 FDLE law enforcement analysts are on standby to help law enforcement officers with reunification efforts for Florida citizens who may lose contact during Hurricane Milton.

The FDLE Sworn Training Unit cut team is deployed and, on the way, to impacted areas. The team helps with debris removal and making temporary, emergency repairs to the homes of first responders so they can quickly get back to work after a storm.

FDLE law enforcement strike teams from Miami and Pensacola are at-the-ready to assist local law enforcement agencies following the storm including violent crime investigations, patrol services and security.

FDLE’s communications strike team is deploying into impacted areas establishing radio communications between Florida law enforcement agencies and out-of-state partners. FDLE maintains 250 law enforcement radios for local law enforcement agencies ensuring patrol officers have communications.

FDLE aviation assets are prepositioned to conduct overwatch missions for patrol officers as soon as it is safe to fly.

The Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs (FDVA) has announced that outpatient appointments at VA Clinics in the path are being rescheduled or converted to virtual. See www.FloridaVets.org for closure details.

has announced that outpatient appointments at VA Clinics in the path are being rescheduled or converted to virtual. See www.FloridaVets.org for closure details. State Veterans’ Service Officers are available to take your call at (727) 319-7440 or via email at FDVA.VSO@FDVA.FL.GOV.

The VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center is operational 24/7/365 for virtual care and tele-emergency care to support Florida Veterans enrolled for VA Health Care. Call 1-877-741-3400.

The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) has finalized storm preparations to ensure the safety and security of staff and youth in our care. This includes fueling all vehicles, moving vehicles in low-lying and flood-prone areas to higher ground, testing and ensuring adequate fuel supplies for generators in the event of loss of power, and ensuring food, medicine, and emergency supplies are stocked and ready.

has finalized storm preparations to ensure the safety and security of staff and youth in our care. This includes fueling all vehicles, moving vehicles in low-lying and flood-prone areas to higher ground, testing and ensuring adequate fuel supplies for generators in the event of loss of power, and ensuring food, medicine, and emergency supplies are stocked and ready. Over 100 Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers have rapidly deployed high-water vehicles and all other storm response resources to areas of Florida impacted by Hurricane Milton to assist Floridians in need.

officers have rapidly deployed high-water vehicles and all other storm response resources to areas of Florida impacted by Hurricane Milton to assist Floridians in need. FWC officers are responding 47 boats including airboats and shallow draft boats ATVs/Side-by-sides 132 high-water capable four-wheel drive vehicles 29 high-water capable swamp buggies and UTVs 3 SOG support trailers 4 aerial surveillance drones Self-sustainment equipment, including BERG container units, hygiene trailers, generators and mobile command posts Fuel trucks Skid Steers

In addition to search and rescue, FWC officers have already begun conducting welfare checks alongside our counterparts at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary numbers, as of midnight: 7 rescues 3 welfare checks 2 arrests

FWC Special Operations Group (SOG) teams are serving as reconnaissance units for the state and report on damage after the storm has made landfall.

FWC Aviation Section has been placed on standby and has readied all appropriate aircraft for potential deployment for aerial assistance, reconnaissance, and post-storm damage assessments when needed.

The FWC Boating and Waterways Section is working with DEM to develop a Hurricane Milton Derelict Vessel Hotline. In the meantime, vessels lost or displaced on Florida’s waterways can be reported to 888-404-3922.

38 strike teams embedded with local law enforcement in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Manatee, Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota counties have begun rescue and recovery efforts.

17 FWC officers embedded with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office performed numerous high-water rescues in the area. Most of these rescues took place using high water vehicles, as the winds were still too high at the time to safely operate vessels.

Health and Human Services

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) deployed nearly 600 emergency response vehicles (e.g., ambulances, ambulance buses, paratransit vehicles) to support emergency evacuations and patient transport as needed. Staged emergency response vehicles are currently in Broward, Leon, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Sarasota, and Taylor counties. Tasked emergency response vehicles are currently in Charlotte, Hardee, Levy, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, and Sarasota counties.

deployed nearly 600 emergency response vehicles (e.g., ambulances, ambulance buses, paratransit vehicles) to support emergency evacuations and patient transport as needed. DOH is supporting 62 special needs shelters, which are accepting clients, located in the following counties: Alachua (1), Brevard (2), Charlotte (1), Citrus (1), Clay (1), Collier (1), Columbia (1), DeSoto (1), Duval (2), Flagler (1), Gilchrist (1), Hamilton (1), Hardee (1), Hendry (1), Hernando (1), Highlands (1), Hillsborough (3), Indian River (1), Lake (5), Lee (1), Levy (1), Manatee (1), Marion (1), Martin (1), Miami-Dade (1), Nassau (1), Okeechobee (1), Orange (3), Osceola (1), Palm Beach (1), Pasco (2), Pinellas (4), Polk (3), Putnam (1), St. Johns (1), St. Lucie (1), Sarasota (2), Seminole (3), Sumter (1), Suwannee (1), and Volusia (2). Additional special needs shelters are on standby as the storm approaches.

DOH and the Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) sent information regarding early prescription refills permitted under Executive Order 24-215. This information was sent to the public, health insurers, managed care organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, pharmacy chains and health care providers.

The State Surgeon General signed Emergency Order 24-003, which: Waives competitive procurement requirements in order to procure commodities, goods, and services expeditiously in response to the emergency. Permits emergency medical transportation services licensed in other U.S. states, territories, and/or districts to operate in Florida in response to the emergency. Permits paramedics, emergency medical technicians, and their medical directors licensed in other U.S. states, territories, or districts to practice in Florida in response to the emergency without penalty. Permits pharmacies and prescription department managers to operate in multiple or mobile locations.

The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) has initiated an event in the Health Facility Reporting System (HFRS). Healthcare providers have been requested to provide information on census, available beds, evacuation status, accepting evacuees and generator needs from counties declared under EO-24-114. This information allows AHCA to assist healthcare providers in transferring patients if needed and ensure that healthcare providers in impacted areas have the necessary resources and adequate power. 401 health care facilities have reported evacuations. This includes: 23 adult family care home 223 assisted living facilities 3 crisis stabilization and short term RFT 7 hospices 21 hospitals 8 hospitals ED 10 intermediate care facilities for the developmentally disabled 76 nursing homes 4 residential treatment centers for children and adolescents 18 residential treatment facilities 8 Transitional living facilities

has initiated an event in the Health Facility Reporting System (HFRS). Healthcare providers have been requested to provide information on census, available beds, evacuation status, accepting evacuees and generator needs from counties declared under EO-24-114. This information allows AHCA to assist healthcare providers in transferring patients if needed and ensure that healthcare providers in impacted areas have the necessary resources and adequate power. As of this 7:30 AM, there are 165 health care facilities with loss of power across the state. This includes: 2 adult family care home 70 assisted living facilities 1 crisis stabilization and short term RFT 1 hospice 3 hospitals 17 hospitals ED 3 nursing homes 59 residential treatment facilities 9 Transitional living facilities

AHCA is conducting daily calls with the Florida Hospital Association and Florida Healthcare Association to ensure nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and hospitals are prepared and have their needs met.

The Agency has waived all prior authorization requirements for critical Medicaid services beginning October 7, 2024, until further notice.

100% of operating long-term care facilities have a generator on-site. The Generator Status Map for long-term care facilities is available here.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) is working with Florida’s ports and fuel industry partners to ensure adequate fuel supplies are available, and with Florida’s agricultural partners so producers have adequate resources.

is working with Florida’s ports and fuel industry partners to ensure adequate fuel supplies are available, and with Florida’s agricultural partners so producers have adequate resources. A total of 11 generators have been requested and deployed to commercial agricultural facilities to prevent disruption to food and agricultural critical infrastructure.

The Florida Forest Service is staging equipment, like high-water vehicles, dump trucks, bulldozers, and front-end loaders to assist with road clearing.

The Florida Forest Service and the Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement are supporting the Florida Department of Transportation and Pinellas County with debris removal with ten dump trucks, two front-end loaders, skid steers, and over 20 personnel.

Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson has approved an emergency order temporarily suspending the intrastate movement requirements for the transportation of animals and livestock fleeing Hurricane Milton. In addition, the following states have waived their interstate import requirements for Florida pets, horses and livestock leaving the state: Alabama, Georgia (does not include livestock), Mississippi, and North Carolina.

Commissioner Wilton Simpson has issued an emergency order suspending requirements related to the distribution, delivery, storage, and sale of liquid fuels — such as gasoline and diesel — to assist with efforts to ensure adequate distribution and supply of fuel.

Commissioner Wilton Simpson has issued an emergency rule to aid the distribution of liquefied petroleum gas to disaster response and recovery operations.

Fuel inspectors are staged to respond to impacted areas to ensure retail fuel dispensers are working properly and testing the quality of fuel.

Floridians are encouraged to call 1-800-HELP-FLA to report water-contaminated fuel issues to the department.

Food safety inspectors are responding to impacted areas to conduct damage assessments and ensure the safe operation of permitted food establishments.

The Department is working to connect evacuating horse owners with open public and private facilities across the state.

The Florida State Fairgrounds has opened the Bob Thomas Equestrian Center on a first come first serve basis for horse owners that are in the direct path of Hurricane Milton. To learn more and reserve a spot, visit floridastatefair.com/equestrian.

The Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA) is contacting all our Area Agencies on Aging partners to receive updates on the status of any unmet needs.

is contacting all our Area Agencies on Aging partners to receive updates on the status of any unmet needs. The Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD) continues response protocols and communication with APD-operated facilities, regions, and providers within the counties under declared state of emergency to provide updates on Hurricane Milton, evacuation orders, office closures, anticipation of unmet needs, and verifying client status.

continues response protocols and communication with APD-operated facilities, regions, and providers within the counties under declared state of emergency to provide updates on Hurricane Milton, evacuation orders, office closures, anticipation of unmet needs, and verifying client status. APD has conducted outreach to over 51,000 clients for Hurricane Milton.

APD has conducted outreach to over 2,000 APD group homes within the counties of Hurricane Milton’s impact.

APD has sourced behavioral and therapeutic tools to compile sensory kits for Floridians in need within the path of Hurricane Milton.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) has prepared for Hurricane Milton and ensured providers in potentially impacted areas have the resources they need for the storm.

has prepared for Hurricane Milton and ensured providers in potentially impacted areas have the resources they need for the storm. DCF has secured supplies to ensure readiness in the event the Hope Bus is needed for deployment.

DCF is supporting Floridians who need to evacuate by deploying 30 buses to transport Floridians to shelters, staffing and managing 38 shelters, providing over 200 nurses to shelters, and delivering over 50 truckloads of food, water, cots, and blankets to shelters.

DCF has eight mobile kitchens and one fixed kitchen ready to deploy after the storm passes.

The Hope Line is available to assist those in need of resources or other assistance after the storm. It is now available 24/7 for the next two-plus weeks at 833-GET-HOPE.

Infrastructure, Roads and State Closures

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has over 2,000 FDOT team members working directly on storm response.

has over 2,000 FDOT team members working directly on storm response. Damage assessment teams are active in the field and are surveying impacts.

Cut and Toss Operations: 328 crews are active in the field with over 350 pieces of heavy equipment and trucks.

FDOT has also activated road and bridge contractors to assist in Cut and Toss Operations, which adds additional crew members and over 500 pieces of heavy equipment to accelerate efforts on this mission.

150 Bridge Inspectors were dispatched at first light & have begun performing inspections to open bridges across the impact areas.

FDOT is directly coordinating Cut & Toss Crews with Utility Response Crews to aid in swift utility restoration.

FDOT has mobilized team members to our agency’s base camp in Seffner.

Teams continue to monitor water levels at low-lying bridges near major river crossings.

Assessments of traffic signals are underway.

ITS trailers, drone teams, pumps, Starlink devices and other equipment are being deployed in the field as needed.

FDOT has lifted weight restrictions and is allowing bypass of weigh stations for emergency response vehicles, including utility vehicles staging for rapid response.

Tolls have been suspended on facilities in West Florida and Central Florida as well as Alligator Alley and 595 Express to help facilitate traffic flow as Floridians evacuate. Specific details and facilities can be found listed here.

FDOT has removed 270,947 cubic yards of debris statewide resulting from Hurricane Helene.

At the direction of Gov. DeSantis, FDOT coordinated and completed the removal of debris on barrier islands in Pinellas and Manatee Counties ahead of Hurricane Milton with the Florida National Guard, Florida State Guard, Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Department of Agriculture, amongst others. 2,241 truckloads and nearly 40,338 cubic yards of debris have been removed from Pinellas County barrier islands. 792 truckloads and over 14,256 cubic yards of debris have been removed from Manatee County barrier islands state roads.

FDOT has coordinated efforts with Georgia and Alabama to allow a bypass of weigh stations for emergency response and supply vehicles.

Road Ranger service has been expanded to assist motorists along critical roadways.

Transportation Modes: Seaports, Airports, Rail, and Transit Agencies are currently assessing impacts.

Seaports, Airports, Rail, and Transit Agencies are currently assessing impacts. Seaports The following seaports are awaiting Coast Guard Channel surveys to reopen waterside: Port of Key West; Port Tampa Bay; Port St. Pete; SeaPort Manatee; Port of Fort Pierce; Port of Palm Beach; Port Fernandina; JAXPORT; Port Canaveral Fuel supplies at our FL seaports are being closely monitored. Plans are also in place for maintaining adequate supply levels across the state as we work to recover from the storm.

Airports The following airports announced suspended or modified flight operations: Daytona Beach International; Lakeland Linder International Airport; Melbourne Orlando International Airport; Orlando International Airport; Orlando Sanford International Airport; Palm Beach International Airport; Punta Gorda Airport; Sarasota/Bradenton International Airport; Southwest Florida International Airport; St Pete-Clearwater International Airport; Tampa International Airport; Vero Beach Regional Airport. Check directly with your airline regarding delays and cancellations.

Railroads The following passenger rail lines announced suspended or modified service: Tri-Rail; SunRail; Amtrak; Brightline. Check directly with your rail provider for scheduling information.

Transit The following transit agencies announced suspended or modified service: TECO Line Streetcar; Jacksonville Skyway; St. Johns County Transit; St. Johns River Ferry; Key West Transit; GoPasco; Sarasota County; Charlotte County Transit; Pinellas PSTA; Indian River County; Martin County MARTY; Collier County CAT; St. Lucie County; Brevard County Space Coast Transit; Deerfield Beach Shuttle; Tamarac Shuttle; Dania Beach Shuttle; Davie Shuttle; Pembroke Pines Shuttle; Lighthouse Point Shuttle; Palm Beach County PalmTran; Hendry/Glades County; DeSoto, Highlands, Hardee, Okeechobee. Check directly with your transit provider for scheduling information

Spaceport Spaceport partners made necessary preparations in anticipation of storm impacts, facilities are closed and secured.

FDOT encourages drivers to download the FL511 app or visit FL511.com for road/bridge closures and potential detours that may be activated. Remember to always follow the direction of local law enforcement and emergency personnel.

Remember to never drive through flooded areas. The area of the roadway beneath the water may be washed out or may conceal debris or even power lines. Turn Around; Don’t Drown.

State-Owned Road & Bridge Closures (As of 6:30 a.m., 10/09/24)

State road & bridge closures listed below. For real-time updates, Check FL511.com.

Bridge inspections by FDOT underway where safe and others beginning at first light.

Bridge inspections by FDOT underway where safe and others beginning at first light. Brevard County Flooding on SR-520 East, at Clearlake Rd. Right lane blocked. Flooding on Clearlake Rd Both Directions from Jackson St to Pluckebaum Rd. All lanes closed.

Flagler County Flooding on ramp from N State St to SR-100. All lanes closed. Flooding on SR-100 Eastbound near Deen Rd.

Hardee County Flooding on US-17 Northbound at Peace River. All lanes closed. Flooding on US-17 Southbound at Peace River. All lanes closed. Flooding on US-17 Northbound near Torrey Rd. All lanes closed. Flooding on US-17 Southbound near Murray Rd. All lanes closed. Flooding on SR-62 Westbound at US-17 Southbound. All lanes closed. Flooding on SR-62 Eastbound near Bark Doll Rd. All lanes closed. Flooding on Florida Cracker Trl Westbound 494 Yards Before Murphy Rd. All lanes closed. Flooding on SR-64 Eastbound at Murphy Rd. All lanes closed. Flooding on SR-64 Westbound at Steve Rd. All lanes closed. Flooding on SR-64 Eastbound at Steve Rd. All lanes closed.

Highlands County Emergency vehicles on US-98 West, at Cowhouse Rd. All lanes closed. Emergency vehicles on US-98 East, at Cowhouse Rd. All lanes closed

Hillsborough County Bridge Closed on I-275 South, at SR-60. All lanes closed. Bridge Closed on SR-60 West, at Rocky Point Dr. All lanes closed. Bridge Closed on SR-600/Gandy Blvd West, at MM 2. All lanes closed. Flooding on SR-580 East, at Dale Mabry Hwy. Flooding on SR-580 West, at Dale Mabry Hwy. Flooding on SR-600/Gandy Blvd West, at Manhattan Ave. Flooding on SR-600/Gandy Blvd East, at Manhattan Ave.

Lake County Object on roadway on Florida’s Turnpike North, before Mile Marker 284. All lanes blocked.

Lee County Flooding on Sanibel Cswy Westbound at Punta Rassa Rd. All lanes closed. Flooding on Causeway Blvd Eastbound at Sextant Dr. All lanes closed. Flooding on San Carlos Blvd Southbound at Main St. All lanes closed. Flooding on Edison Brg Northbound at W North Shore Ave. All lanes closed. Flooding on San Carlos Blvd Northbound at 5th St. All lanes closed.

Manatee County Bridge Closed on I-275 North, at US-41. All lanes closed. Flooding on SR-70 West, before 87th St. E. Right lane blocked. Flooding in on US-41 North, beyond 57th Ave W.. 2 Right lanes blocked. Flooding on Manatee Ave Westbound at Martinique Dr. All lanes closed. Flooding on Manatee Ave Eastbound at East Bay Dr. All lanes closed. Flooding on Cortez Rd Eastbound at Gulf Dr N. All lanes closed. Flooding on Cortez Rd Westbound at 127th St W. All lanes closed.

Pinellas County Emergency vehicles in on I-275 South, ramp to Mile Marker 13, Skyway North Rest Area. Off-ramp closed. Emergency vehicles on I-275 North, ramp to Mile Marker 13, Skyway North Rest Area. Off-ramp closed. Bridge Closed on Pasadena Ave Both Directions at Sailboat Key Blvd S. All lanes closed. Bridge Closed on Central Ave Both Directions at Sunset Dr S. All lanes closed. Bridge Closed on 5th Ave Both Directions at E Gulf Ave. All lanes closed. Bridge Closed on W Bay Dr Both Directions at Indian Rocks Rd N. All lanes closed. Bridge Closed on Park Blvd Both Directions at 141st St N. All lanes closed. Bridge Closed on Pinellas Bayway Both Directions at Bahia del Mar Blvd. All lanes closed. Bridge Closed on Pinellas Bayway Rd Both Directions at Barcelona St. All lanes closed. Bridge Closed on Memorial Cswy Westbound at Island Way. All lanes closed. Bridge Closed on I-275 South, at Pinellas Point Dr. All lanes closed. Bridge Closed on I-275 North, at Roosevelt Blvd. All lanes closed. Bridge Closed on I-275 Express North, ramp from 118th Ave N. Ramp closed. Bridge Closed on Gulf Blvd Both Directions near Sand Key Estates Dr. All lanes closed. Flooding on Shore Acres Blvd Both Directions at Arizona Ave NE. All lanes closed. Flooding on Bayshore Blvd Both Directions at Arizona Ave NE. All lanes closed. Flooding on CR-95 Both Directions at US-19 Northbound. All lanes closed. Flooding on Bruce Ave Both Directions at Kipling Plz. All lanes closed. Bridge Closed on Tom Stuart Cswy Both Directions at Duhme Rd. All lanes closed. Flooding on 114th Ave at 131st St N. All lanes closed. Bridge Closed on SR-60 East, at Dr. Kiran C. Patel Blvd. All lanes closed.

Putnam County Flooding on Crill Ave Both Directions from S 13th St to Osceola St. All lanes closed.

Sarasota County Flooding on John Ringling Blvd Southbound near S Washington Dr. All lanes closed. Flooding on John Ringling Cswy Northbound at Sunset Dr. All lanes closed. Flooding on Siesta Dr Westbound at San Remo Ter. All lanes closed. Flooding on Siesta Dr Eastbound at Norsota Way. All lanes closed.

St. Johns County Debris on Roadway on SR-A1A Both Directions at Dondanville Rd. All lanes closed.

Sumter County Object on roadway on I-75 South, beyond MM 310. Right lane blocked. Object on roadway on Florida’s Turnpike South, at Exit 304: Wildwood (U.S. 301). Left lane blocked. Object on roadway on I-75 South, beyond MM 310. Right lane blocked.

Volusia County Flooding on Walter Boardman Ln Both Directions from High Bridge Rd to Old Dixie Hwy. All lanes closed.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is actively working to provide any needed assistance to drinking water, wastewater and hazardous waste facilities. Outreach to these facilities to determine operational status is ongoing.

is actively working to provide any needed assistance to drinking water, wastewater and hazardous waste facilities. Outreach to these facilities to determine operational status is ongoing. WaterTracker is active, DEP’s online portal for drinking and wastewater facilities to report their operational status.

DEP’s Hazardous Area Response Teams are preparing to deploy tomorrow alongside DEP’s Division of Law Enforcement’s Special Agents to address any potential impacts to hazardous materials in affected areas.

DEP has authorized 169 Disaster Debris Management Sites (DDMS) for Hurricane Helene and an additional 131 for Hurricane Milton. These sites are a critical component of expediting clean-up and reducing environmental and public health impacts post-storm. DEP is coordinating Landfill Strike Teams to assess DDMS operating as a result of these storms. For counties and local governments in need of additional debris disposal locations, DEP has approved all pending DDMS site activation requests and stands ready to approve the activation of any additional pre-authorized or new DDMSs that may be needed.

DEP’s received approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to temporarily adjust certain regulatory requirements statewide so the state can ensure a sustained, useable fuel supply.

EPA also approved DEP’s No Action Assurance Letter for Duke Crystal River, which allows for low load operations to maintain grid stability.

Prior to the storm, Florida’s water management districts prepared their canal and lake systems to receive excess runoff, and they continue to operate those systems to move flood waters.

Florida’s water management districts are actively engaging local governments and drainage operators throughout the state to support flood control efforts, including deploying temporary pumps to alleviate localized flooding. More than 20 temporary pumps are on stand-by to alleviate any potential localized flooding.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) has activated the Tampa Bypass Canal System to help protect the cities of Temple Terrace and Tampa from river flooding. The Hillsborough Flood Detention Area (HFDA) is now considered activated, and the empty reservoir will begin to fill with floodwaters. This action stops all or part of the flow of the Hillsborough River before it reaches the cities of Temple Terrace and Tampa and stores it in the HFDA. The stored water can then be safely moved down to McKay Bay using the Tampa Bypass Canal.

Florida State Parks strike teams have been assembled to assist with assessment and recovery efforts at impacted state parks. Teams and equipment will be deployed as conditions allow and needs are identified.

DEP published a storm updates webpage to keep state park visitors updated of closures: FloridaStateParks.org/StormUpdates. Visitors with existing camping and cabin reservations at closed parks have been notified of their reservation status.

Following the issuance of the Governor’s Executive Order, DEP issued an Emergency Final Order allowing for the activation of disaster debris management sites to store and process storm generated solid waste and debris.

DEP’s Emergency Final Order also removes barriers for expediting necessary repair, replacement and restoration of structures, including coastal structures, equipment, surface water management systems, works and other systems that may be damaged by the storm.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) staged high-water rescue vehicles in preparation for the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

staged high-water rescue vehicles in preparation for the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. FHP is conducting patrols of evacuated communities to suppress criminal activity.

FHP facilitated 106 long distance fuel escorts, totaling approximately 965,000 gallons, from Ports Tampa, Jacksonville, Everglades, and Manatee.

FHP facilitated over 300 short distance fuel truck escorts.

FHP is actively conducting escorts of ambulance and other first responder convoys.

FHP is conducting traffic control at emergency supply distribution warehouses in Orlando.

FHP is conducting convoy escorts post-storm, which include power, air support, debris cleanup, food and water, and other critical community needs.

All FHP Troops statewide are on Alpha and Bravo shifts. All days off have been canceled.

FHP’s fleet of 6 skid steers staged to deploy to affected areas to clear debris, open roadways, and restore order.

FHP air support is prepared to deploy as needed.

The Florida Department of Education (DOE) is contacting all impacted school districts as they begin damage assessments following Hurricane Milton. Today, Thursday, October 10, there are 50 school districts closed. For more information on school closures and reopenings, visit https://www.fldoe.org/storminfo.

is contacting all impacted school districts as they begin damage assessments following Hurricane Milton. Today, Thursday, October 10, there are 50 school districts closed. For more information on school closures and reopenings, visit https://www.fldoe.org/storminfo. The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) has reported all staff and inmates in the path of Hurricane Milton have been accounted for. FDC is currently assessing institutions. Updates will be made available to the public at www.fdc.myflorida.com/weather-updates.



Resources for Employees, Businesses and Consumers

