Willamette Valley Visitors Association Renews Certified Autism Center™ Designation Awarded by IBCCES

SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to ensuring an inclusive and welcoming environment for all visitors, the Willamette Valley Visitors Association (WVVA) renews its designation as a Certified Autism Center™(CAC). Awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), the certification requires public-facing staff to complete training and certification to better understand and assist autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors.

"Continuing our team's certification and commitment as a Certified Autism Center™ through IBCCES is a vital step toward ensuring that we are creating inclusive and accessible experiences for all visitors," says Jessy Fabrizio-Stover, WVVA's Destination Development Manager. "We will continue to prioritize supporting inclusivity for individuals and families with diverse needs by equipping our team and our partners with the necessary skills."

WVVA is also leading the process of becoming a Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) in the Salem, Eugene, and Albany regions. This designation is awarded to destinations where hospitality and recreation organizations have been trained and certified to better serve autistic individuals and those with other sensory sensitivities, fostering a more inclusive community. As part of this accessibility initiative, once a month an Albany, Oregon historical carousel and museum, featuring 52 hand-carved creatures, offers individuals with sensory sensitivities and their families a slower, quieter experience, providing a fun and inviting space for everyone.

“We’re excited to support the Willamette Valley Visitors Association with their renewal as a Certified Autism Center™,” says Myron Pincomb, board chairman of IBCCES. “Their dedication to inclusivity and accessibility emphasizes their commitment to creating an environment where autistic individuals and those with sensory-sensitivities can fully enjoy the experiences they have to offer.”

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for hospitality and recreational organizations, such as hotels, theme parks, museums, and other attractions, so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



About Willamette Valley Visitors Association

The Willamette Valley Visitors Association (WVVA) is a Regional Destination Management Organization focused on promoting responsible tourism and regional economic well-being that benefits residents and visitors alike. Our mission is to enhance the region’s vitality by cultivating authentic experiences to support local communities, ensuring the Willamette Valley's long-term resilience. We are dedicated to fostering the prosperity of the Willamette Valley as a welcoming and inclusive year-round destination. For more information, visit https://willamettevalley.org/.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

