LIT Smiles Becomes Second Dental Clinic in the United States to Become A Certified Autism Center™

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) awards the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) credential to LIT Smiles, recognizing the staff’s completion of an autism and sensory training and certification process in an effort to provide the best care to all of their patients, especially autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. By earning this credential, LIT Smiles becomes the second dental clinic in the United States to become a CAC.

"At LIT Smiles Pediatric Dentistry, we believe that leadership is not just about guiding a team but about inspiring a shared vision of compassionate, patient-centered care. We lead by example, empowering our team to create brighter smiles and brighter futures for every child we serve," says Ashlynn Cleveland, chief of operations at LIT Smiles.

LIT Smiles is committed to excellence through:

- Inclusive Care: Serving children of all ages, including special needs patients, with tailored approaches to meet their unique needs.

- Community Focus: Partnering with many organizations throughout the community to provide accessible quality oral healthcare.

- Efficiency & Comfort: Utilizing advanced technologies and streamlined practices, including AI and mobile dentistry care components, to enhance patient experiences and operational effectiveness.

- Growth & Development: As a new and expanding pediatric dental group, they are focused on building a scalable management structure with strong SOPs, effective team training, and consistent quality across multiple locations.

“IBCCES is proud to award the Certified Autism Center™ designation to LIT Smiles, equipping the team with skills and resources to best support and assist every patient that visits their clinic,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “This certification is a testament to their ongoing commitment to accessibility, setting a standard for the dental industry, and we hope other dental practices will follow suit.”

To further enhance the visibility of their services and accessible offerings, LIT Smiles is also listed on the Accessibility App directory. Through the directory, users are able to view the visitors center's location, the accommodations the organization offers and their address, contact information and hours of operation.

The IBCCES Accessibility App is free for users to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of information and resources related to certified organizations, sensory-friendly spaces, and navigating public locations. By connecting users to locations worldwide, employment opportunities, and access to several other accessibility resources, the app helps individuals with disabilities better navigate life and get the most out of daily activities.

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



About LIT Smiles

LIT Smiles Pediatric Dentistry is dedicated to providing exceptional dental care to children and adolescents in a warm and welcoming environment. Founded in 2024, our practice is rooted in the belief that every child deserves a healthy, confident smile. We specialize in pediatric dentistry, with a strong focus on Medicaid-based services and special needs to ensure access to quality care for all families. Our experienced team is passionate about building trust, reducing anxiety, and making every visit a positive experience for our young patients and their families.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

