Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Emergency Department Receives Certified Autism Center™ Designation from IBCCES

More than 80% of Emergency Department staff completed training and certification

We were proud to partner with IBCCES to become a Certified Autism Center™ so that our team has the training to provide equitable emergency care to all those who need it...” — Deborah Visconi, President & CEO of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center

PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bergen New Bridge Medical Center’s Emergency Department receives the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). In addition to the training and certification, IBCCES also completed an onsite review of the medical center to provide additional recommendations to enhance the overall experience for autistic and sensory-sensitive patients and their families.

“In response to the needs expressed by the diverse populations we serve, our new emergency department will feature a living room design with a calming environment where neurodivergent individuals can feel comfortable and safe,” says Deborah Visconi, President & CEO of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. "We were proud to partner with IBCCES to become a Certified Autism Center™ so that our team has the training to provide equitable emergency care to all those who need it, enhancing health equity and improving patient outcomes.”

Individuals with autism often have differences from neurotypical patients related to communication, pain perception, and other treatments, highlighting the importance of autism training for hospital and emergency department staff. This can help prevent unnecessary care delays or misdiagnosis, patient anxiety, and potential sensory meltdowns.

“Bergen New Bridge Medical Center’s Emergency Department is leading the way to more inclusion for autistic and sensory-sensitive patients, which can be life-changing for many families. We’re excited to continue to support them as they provide much-needed care for their community,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for hospitals, emergency rooms, and other medical professionals to help better support this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



###



ABOUT BERGEN NEW BRIDGE MEDICAL CENTER

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (BNBMC), a clinical affiliate of Rutgers, is a 1,070-bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. The Medical Center is both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in NJ and the fourth largest, publicly owned hospital in the nation.

Bergen New Bridge, a not-for-profit safety net facility, provides high-quality comprehensive services, including acute and ambulatory care, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, long-term care, 24/7 emergency department, surgical suites, physical rehabilitation, pharmacy, laboratory, radiologic services (including digital mammography). It is a leading provider of COVID 19 testing, vaccinations, and therapeutics. The Medical Center also has satellite offices in Bergenfield, Englewood, and Paterson. Primary care and other health and wellness services are available at the hospital's CareRite Now centers located in select Inserra Supermarkets in Bergen County.

Bergen New Bridge is in network with all major New Jersey commercial insurance plans covering 99.91% of NJ residents and is a Veterans Community Care Provider. It is also a Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality in the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Healthcare Equality Index (HEI). Learn more at www.newbridgehealth.org.

ABOUT IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.