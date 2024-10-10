ProtoTitan Welcomes Will Rowe as New VP of Sales and Marketing

Will Rowe (left) with ProtoTitan founders Dave Rochau (center) and Chris Clark (right)

The North Carolina-based leader in engineering and manufacturing solutions welcomes Will Rowe as Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Will Rowe's process-driven approach promises to bring about a transformative change in the way ProtoTitan and its family of companies operate.” — Chris Clark, co-founder of ProtoTitan

DENVER, NC, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProtoTitan, North Carolina-based leader of engineering and manufacturing solutions , is excited to announce the appointment of Will Rowe as the new Vice President of Sales and Marketing. With over 20 years of experience in sales and marketing across multiple industries, Will brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will significantly contribute to ProtoTitan’s growth and success.Will Rowe is assuming a pivotal role at ProtoTitan, bringing an integral blend of expertise to the family of companies. Leading the sales and marketing departments, Will is set to invigorate and optimize strategies to drive growth and profitability. He is not just a spearhead for the promotional landscape, but also the catalyst for efficiency.“Will’s extensive experience and strategic vision align perfectly with ProtoTitan’s mission to improve and grow each company under the ProtoTitan umbrella,” said Chris Clark, co-founder and CEO of ProtoTitan. “Will’s process-driven approach promises to bring about a transformative change in the way ProtoTitan and its family of companies operate.”Under his leadership, process improvement efforts will be significantly reinforced. Will’s focus on firming up structure and processes is set to enhance operational efficiency across multiple domains. Through this, Will will be ensuring that each team member gets the necessary support they need to perform effectively in their roles."I'm thrilled to join the remarkable ProtoTitan team," said Will Rowe. "From the beginning, I saw a group of passionate, driven individuals. Together, we aim to embed innovation and optimization in our work. Our goal is not just proficiency, but also commercial success, boosting the growth of the entire ProtoTitan enterprise."To learn more about ProtoTitan, please visit their website at www.prototitan.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.About ProtoTitanProtoTitan leads product innovation by transforming market-ready ideas into successful products through their extensive industry experience and network. Their Total Cost Involved (TCI) approach is designed to address all costs associated with product development and distribution, and help clients streamline this process to bring products to market. ProtoTitan specializes in design, research, engineering, sourcing, manufacturing, packaging, quality control and distribution, serving industries such as performance automotive, motorcycle, powersports, industrial/heavy duty, and performance marine. Clients can expect a committed partner focused on innovation, efficiency and market success. Learn more at www.prototitan.com About the ProtoTitan Family of CompaniesProtoTitan’s umbrella encompasses nearly a dozen companies throughout the automotive, motorsports, and textile industries, including Armageddon Performance Systems, Mission Parts, Veer Performance, LFD Off Road, Expedition Essentials, LFD Gate, Sawicki Speed, Hart Luck, Titan Apparel Co, and Leonard Automatics.

