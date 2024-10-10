Governor Mills Applauds Maine Senate's Confirmation of Sara Gagné-Holmes to Lead Maine Department of Health & Human Services

October 10, 2024

Esbjerg, DENMARK -- Governor Janet Mills today praised the Maine Senate's confirmation of Sara Gagné-Holmes of Readfield to serve as Commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services. The Senate confirmed her nomination by a vote of 24 to 8.

"I thank the Maine Senate for their bipartisan vote to confirm Sara Gagné-Holmes as the next Commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services," said Governor Janet Mills. "Commissioner Gagné-Holmes cares deeply about the health, safety, and welfare of Maine people, and she has the knowledge and experience necessary to lead the Department. Today's vote is a testament to the fact."

"I am grateful for Governor Mills' confidence in nominating me for this role, and the Maine Senate's vote to confirm my appointment today," said DHHS Commissioner Sara Gagné-Holmes. "The work we do across the Department touches the lives of one in three Mainers every day and I'm proud to be given the opportunity to lead this hardworking Department in serving the people of Maine. I look forward to DHHS' continued collaboration with the Legislature, Administration, and our community partners across the state as we work to promote health, safety, resilience, and opportunity for all people in Maine."

Gagné-Holmes, a Maine native who has served as Deputy Commissioner of the Department for the past five years, has led the Department in an Acting capacity since June 1, 2024. As Deputy Commissioner, Gagné-Holmes was an integral member of the executive leadership team responsible for management, operations, budget, policy and human resources for the Department's more than 3,500 employees across eight Offices and two psychiatric hospitals.

Governor Mills announced her intention to nominate Gagné-Holmes as Commissioner on July 18, 2024. On September 16, 2024, the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee voted 10-2 to recommend Gagné-Holmes's confirmation.