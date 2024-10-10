PENTAGON 2000 Software Introduces Launch of Pentagon 2000 European Headquarters

PENTAGON 2000SQL PENTAGON 2000SQL PENTAGON 2000SQL

Appointment of Mr. Guy Danon as its regional Managing Director

PENTAGON 2000SQL is the benchmark. For over 30 years we've set the industry standard in fully integrated ERP systems.” — Pentagon 2000

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pentagon 2000 Software, the leading Aerospace & Defense ERP Software company took a step forward in substantiating its position in Europe by appointing Mr. Guy Danon as its Managing Director Europe.

Mr. Danon joined Pentagon2000 after working in various senior roles at SAP's regional EMEA HQ and at its partners for the past 15 years. Amongst various roles at SAP EMEA, Mr. Danon assumed the role of a Public Services Industry Director. Mr. Danon has afterwards left SAP to pursue endeavors at the start up scene. He served as a CEO of an early revenue growth Marketing SaaS company and as a mentor and advisor of various start ups in various technology areas. By 2020, Mr. Danon returned to SAP ecosystem as the SAP sales director of CODiLOG, a French SAP VAR, after which he served at Wipro's SAP sales director for France & South EU.

Mr. Gabriel Mofaz, President of Pentagon2000 said : "As part of Pentagon's strategic growth outside North America, we are very pleased to announce Guy Danon’s arrival. Guy brings with him a strong customer centric mindset and value creation-based culture to our European customer base. We strongly believe that under his leadership, Pentagon2000 would become a prominent European software vendor for Aviation, Defense & Manufacturing companies, challenging all existing players at these markets".

Mr. Guy Danon added: "I am delighted and excited to join Pentagon2000 and to offer to the market the strengths and unparalleled robust industry-specific functionality I have seen nowhere before. Complimented by an unprecedented rapid deployment approach that assures customers unbeatable time-to-market and THE lowest TCO for an ERP solution (as 90%+ of Pentagon's recent years customer run their processes on Pentagon2000 ERP's standard solution). I believe that Pentagon2000 could disrupt the European ERP market for Aviation, Defense and related manufacturing verticals and I am looking forward to delivering even more value to our customers on this side of the Atlantic."

