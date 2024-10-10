National Union of Journalists stands in solidarity over journalists killed in Gaza

Appeal for support for those working in "horrific circumstances"

Today, October 10th, the National Union of Journalists stands with sister unions across the globe in solidarity with journalists killed in the horrific war in Gaza.

In doing so we again appeal to our members to offer practical support and solidarity through the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) Safety Fund, which has played a vital role in assistance journalists in Gaza.

In demanding an end to Israel’s attack on journalists in Gaza we remember all media workers killed and injured in the line of duty over the past year.

A total of 138 journalists in Palestine, Lebanon, Israel and Syria have been killed since Hamas’ deadly and appalling attack on Israeli citizens on 7 October.

The NUJ joins with the IFJ and our sister union the Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate (PJS) in condemning the killings and continued attacks on journalists.

We support their demands for an independent investigation into these deaths and the targeting of journalists.

NUJ members and branches have been generous in their support of the IFJ Safety Fund. This peer to peer support from NUJ members is something our union can be collectively proud of and a way of providing meaningful assistance to journalists working in the most horrific circumstances.

The most practical way of expressing solidarity is to make a donation and to invite friends and colleagues to do the same.

Our colleagues in Gaza are paying a high price. Support from NUJ members, chapels and branches has already contributed to food, clothing, medical supplies, fuel and basic shelters for journalists.

The IFJ's International Safety Fund supports solidarity centres for journalists in Khan Yunis and Deir Al-Balah. Every penny donated has been passed to the Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate, which in turn has transferred all receipts to journalists in Gaza. The scale of need, however, is significant.

Journalists continue to die, none of the Gazan press corps are living in their own homes, and nearly all have suffered bereavement. Donations large and small will make a significant and immediate difference to your colleagues. Please try to help.

Donations may be made here.

