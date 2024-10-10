Vermont Department of Health Confirms First Eastern Equine Encephalitis Death

Mosquito activity has decreased but officials urge continued caution until first hard frost

WATERBURY, VT — The Department of Health announced today the first confirmed death this year caused by infection with Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus. The Chittenden County resident, a male in his 70s, was hospitalized in late August and died due to his illness in September. This death is the first in Vermont since 2012. Test results were confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week. While the risk is much lower now than it was in August, residents of communities at high risk should continue to take precautions, particularly after dark.

“I extend my condolences to the family and all impacted by this sad event,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD. “This is a heartbreaking reminder that while infection with the virus that causes EEE remains rare, this disease can have serious consequences.”

The announcement brings Vermont’s total count of confirmed EEE cases in humans up to two this year. The first person, whose infection was confirmed in early August , later recovered. The two EEE infections are the first detected in the state since 2012. Similar cases have been documented throughout New England over the course of the season.

Most people infected with EEE virus do not develop symptoms, but those who do may experience a flu-like illness with fever, chills, body aches, and joint pain. About 5% of people who are infected develop severe EEE disease with encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain.

There is no human vaccine or treatment for EEE. Anyone with symptoms should reach out to their health care provider.

Mosquitoes are less active in cooler weather, but people are still at risk of contracting mosquito-borne illnesses until hard frosts eliminate mosquito activity for the season. The towns identified as high-risk for EEE infection are Alburgh, Burlington, Colchester, Salisbury, Sudbury, Swanton, and Whiting. Residents in high-risk communities are strongly advised to limit outdoor activity between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. until the first local hard frost.

Everyone in Vermont should take steps to prevent mosquito bites and protect themselves from mosquito-borne illness:

Limit the amount of time you spend outdoors at dawn and dusk.

Use EPA-registered insect repellent labeled as effective against mosquitoes. Apply repellent when you are going to be outdoors, especially at dawn or dusk.

Wear loose-fitting long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors.

Fix any holes in your screens and remove standing water around your home.

Learn more about mosquito surveillance: Healthvermont.gov/disease-control/mosquito-borne-diseases/mosquitoes-vermont .